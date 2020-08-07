Hope remains for high school sports to be played this fall.
On Friday afternoon, the PIAA approved a motion delaying the start of the 2020 scholastic fall season until Aug. 24. The motion, which passed by a 30-2 vote, allows time for the PIAA to seek further discussion and clarification from Governor Tom Wolf, who on Thursday recommended recreational and high school sports be suspended until 2021.
“The next two weeks we’ll do our darndest to meet with as many stakeholders as we can, including general assembly and hopefully staff of the Department of Health, (Department of) Education and the governor’s office,” said PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi. “See if we can collaborate and work together about starting fall activity.
“Our intent is to give as many opportunities to students as possible. We’d like to have the opportunity to have some discussion.”
Bill Marshall of District 6 proposed the motion, which read: “A motion to defer the start of all fall sports for two weeks to Aug. 24, 2020, during which staff is requested to continue to seek a dialogue with the administration, the legislature and all athletic stakeholders to obtain clarification on the possibility of safely conducting athletic activities in conjunction with the start of the school year.”
Representatives of District 7 and the PA Principals Association voted against the proposal.
Heat acclimation for football had been scheduled for Aug. 10 but will now begin on Aug. 24, the same day all fall sports can begin practicing. Golf, which is required to have three practices prior to competition, could hold matches beginning Aug. 27. Girls’ tennis can begin competition on Aug. 31. Football and the remaining sports could begin play on Sept. 11.
On Thursday, the YAIAA followed the Mid-Penn Conference and Lancaster-Lebanon League in delaying the start of its season. The YAIAA plan has golf matches beginning on Sept. 8, girls’ tennis on Sept. 9, football on Sept. 18 and all other sports on Sept. 24.
Athletes may continue voluntarily offseason workouts which have been outlined by their respective school districts.
The PIAA called Friday’s meeting in response to the surprising announcement from Wolf, who recommended no sports until Jan. 1 when asked about spectators attending games this fall. Last Wednesday the PIAA provided safety guidelines for all fall sports in relation to COVID-19 protocols and was given no indication Wolf would take his current position.
“It was a very, very difficult day especially when there was no prior warning or announcement,” said Lombardi of Thursday. “The surprise of it caught people off guard and there was no follow-up after it, which added to the frustration. I applaud the (PIAA) board in trying to give pause and have dialogue that we can create to possibly see what we can get done for our member schools.”
Although he stopped short of saying the PIAA would move forward without Wolf’s support, Lombardi noted that the governor’s recommendation was just that — a recommendation.
“We would like to have full support, however it was a recommendation,” he said. “It was not a mandate nor was it an order. If it was an order we probably wouldn’t be having the discussion we’re having today.”
Lombardi believes low-risk sports such as golf, girls’ tennis and cross country can be held, citing current summer leagues and competitions that have been taking place in Pennsylvania, including a wrestling tournament last weekend near Harrisburg in which more than 50 teams competed. He said the PIAA is open to having discussion regarding other fall sports that may give cause for safety concerns.
“I don’t see how golf, tennis and cross country, that is carried out in every community, in public and private facilities in the commonwealth and are going off safely, why don’t we get the same opportunity?” asked Lombardi.
Following Wolf’s announcement, Lombardi said the PIAA received more than 7,500 emails and enough phone calls to shut down their phone system, most of which came from athletes, parents and grandparents who are concerned about cancelling fall sports.
“What is comforting is the amount of intensity, emotion and vigor that people responded with,” he said. “This is a very important piece of the daily life of a student-athlete. It has real ramifications on their emotional, social and mental well-being.
“(The emails) are pretty intense and people are speaking from the heart. We owe it to them to give it our best effort to see what we can get accomplished.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.