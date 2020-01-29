Girls’ Basketball
Gettysburg 50, Dover 25
No one scored in double figures for the Warriors (17-2), but balanced offense and strong defense led to comfortable win over the host Eagles (2-16).
Anne Bair and Lily Natter both led the way with eight points apiece for Gettysburg, while Riley Mulder load Dover with seven.
Gettysburg 11 13 15 11 — 50
Dover 2 4 14 5 — 25
Gettysburg (25): Camryn Felix 1 2-2 4, Autumn Oaster 0 1-2 2, Lily Natter 4 0-0 8, Madison Proctor 2 0-0 4, Lauren Fortnum 1 0-0 2, Skye Shepher 1 0-0 3, Anne Bair 3 2-3 8, Cheyenne Proctor 3 0-0 7, Taylor Richardson 3 1-2 7, Brianna Abate 2 2-2 6. Non-scorers: Scavito, Gourley. Totals: 20 8-11 50.
Dover (25): Mulder 2 2-4 7, Fink 2 0-0 4, Goebeler 2 0-0 4, Lantz 1 1-2 3, Bowman 2 2-2 6, Miller 0 1-2 1. Totals: 9 6-10 25.
3-pointers: G-Shepherd 1, C. Proctor 1; D-Mulder 1.
York Country Day 51, Fairfield 43
Emma Dennison scored 15 points, including four 3-pointers as the Green Knights (2-17) fell to visiting York Country Day (7-11).
Maddie Neiderer followed close behind with 12 poinds and Haley Bolin notched 10 of her own.
Rhlyn Rouse led all scorers with 27 for the visitors.
York Country Day 4 13 19 15 — 51
Fairfield 7 13 8 15 — 43
York Country Day (51): Alvarado 0 1-2 1, Brown 3 2-2 10, Bernard 1 3-3 6, Rouse 10 7-16 27, Ritter 0 2-2 2, Morris 2 1-2 5. Totals: 16 16-27 51.
Fairfield (43): Kayleigh Bollinger 1 1-2 3, Emma Dennison 5 1-3 15, Haley Bolin 5 0-1 10, Maddie Neiderer 4 3-4 12, Kiana Smitley 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: Battern, Ott. Totals: 16 6-12 43.
3-pointers: YCD-Brown 2, Bernard 1; Fairfield-Dennison 4, Neiderer 1.
Boys’ Basketball
New Oxford 66, Waynesboro 41
Connor Jenkins continued his hot streak, scoring 20 points to lead the Colonials (17-3) past hosts Waynesboro (10-8).
Brayden Long followed with 14, while Noah Strausbaugh added 13 and Abdul Janneh 10.
Cole Rhyne scored a game-high 27 for the Indians.
New Oxford 19 16 17 14 — 66
Waynesboro 4 15 10 12 — 41
New Oxford (66): Abdul Janneh 6 0-2 12, Thomas Haugh 2 1-2 5, Noah Strausbaugh 5 0-1 13, Brayden Long 6 1-3 14, Connor Jenkins 7 3-4 20, Torbyn Eakins 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Golden, Golden, Clark. Totals: 27 5-12 66.
Waynesboro (41): Sims 1 0-0 2, Rhyne 13 1-1 27, Roell 0 2-4 2, Huddleston 1 1-2 4, Minnich 1 0-0 2, King 0 2-2 2, Shaffer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 6-9 41.
3-pointers: NO-Jenkins 3, Strausbaugh 3, Long 1; W-Huddleston 1.
Fairfield 52, York Country Day 29
Eric Ball scored 13 points as the Green Knights (8-11) went on the road to claim a victory over York Country Day (7-8).
Nik Nordberg followed in double figures with 10 for Fairfield, while Joe Tansey’s 14 led the hosts.
Fairfield 4 13 18 17 — 52
York Country Day 6 10 8 5 — 29
Fairfield (52): Nik Nordberg 3 2-2 10, Brett Cleveland 2 1-2 6, John Whitcomb 2 0-0 4, Eli White 3 0-0 8, Garrett Stadler 5 1-6 11, Eric Ball 5 3-3 13. Non-scorers: P. Stadler. Totals: 20 7-13 52.
York Country Day (29): Charleston 0 1-2 1, McKin 2 2-4 6, Saylor 2 0-0 4, Tansey 4 6-11 14, Haglin 2 0-0 4. Totals: 10 9-17 29.
3-pointers: F-Norberg 2, White 2, Cleveland 1; YCD-none.
Wrestling
Eastern York 51, Delone Catholic 18
Tate Neiderer (152), Nate Hart (126) and Justin Emeigh (132) picked up pins for the Squires in a loss to the Golden Knights.
145-Zachary Dice (EY) dec. Artem Reichart, 9-3; 152-Kaleb Crean (EY) p. Devin Reese, 1:51; 160-Tate Neiderer (DC) p. Dillon Mealey, 3:03; 170-Brock Bolton (EY) p. Harrison Smith, 1:15; 182-Magnus Krissinger (EY) fft.; 195-Isaac Buser (EY) fft.; 220-Austin Baker (EY) dec. Sam Scovitch, 4-3; 285-Adam Dandridge fft.; 106-Double fft.; 113-Camron Weidlich (EY) p. Ryderlee Reichart, 2:43; 120-Hunter Eveler (EY) p. Josh Dietrich, 2:43; 126-Nate Hart (DC) p. Logan Crean, 4:37; 132-Justin Emeigh (DC) p. Eugene Courtright, 4:41; 138-Hailu Barrow (EY) dec. Nick Carpenter, 6-3.
