As it turns out, Gettysburg’s Logan Carbaugh and Fairfield’s Annabel Anderson are not just two of the best soccer players in the area, but in the state as well.
Both Carbaugh and Anderson were named to their respective 2019 edition of the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association All-State teams.
It was the first selection for both, each of whom are seniors.
Carbaugh, a defender, has been a starter for the Warriors for four years and captained the side this season. Gettysburg went 7-6-1 on the year, narrowly missing out on the District 3 playoffs.
While Carbaugh says he’s honored by the selection, he also said that he’d trade it in a heartbeat for a playoff spot.
“It’s really cool. I’m very honored to have won that,” he said. “But what means the most to me is being out there and having fun with my friends. It’s a good honor, a great honor, but if I had to choose one I’d rather have had more time out there playing with my friends.”
Warriors coach Scott Hancock reflected those comments, saying that Carbaugh is not just an outstanding player, but a player who is wise beyond his years and has shown humility throughout his time with the program.
“Logan has a remarkable degree of humility.” Hancock said. “You hear that a lot about players, but I think it’s particularly true about him. Logan knows he’s good. He’s a confident young man, but if he had not gotten all-state I don’t think he would’ve been resentful or bitter.”
Carbaugh credits Hancock, as well as his co-coach Ian Hancock (Scott’s son) with his development not only as a player, but from a character standpoint as well.
“I think they’re the two greatest coaches a high soccer player could have — or in any sport, really,” Carbaugh said. “They really seemed to understand and would tell us almost everyday that it’s about improving, being with your friends and having the most fun you can. We improved with our skills and with our character and they were the biggest part of that.”
Despite his overwhelming success and very clear love for the game, Carbaugh has decided to forgo the opportunity to play in college and instead will attend Penn State University.
“It was a really hard decision to make,” he said. “I was talking to some coaches around here, but there was never really anything serious to it. I just decided hey I’m going to go and enjoy my time as a student be a normal student for once.”
Carbaugh added that the decision was one that had been in the making for a while.
“I think there was a point, transitioning from freshman to sophomore year, where I playing so much soccer and that kind of burned me out a bit,” he said. “I was playing a lot of club soccer and it just wasn’t really fun for me. I didn’t play club the last year and it kind of opened up so much time for me to enjoy my life and spend time with my friends.”
On the girls side, Anderson was nothing short of dominant up top for a Fairfield team that once again reached the District 3 Class 1A championship game and advanced to the PIAA semifinals.
This was her first all-state selection despite putting up jaw-dropping numbers over the last few years.
“It’s nice to be recognized,” she said. “I don’t really think about those things when I’m playing. But when you know how hard you work and how much we’ve won as a team, it’s a good feeling to know other people are recognizing your accomplishments.”
The senior wrapped up a sterling career second program history in goals. She entered this season with 111 tallies. In four years, she helped lead the Knights to four trips to the state playoffs and four trips to the District 3 title game, including a pair of D3 championships in 2016 and 2017. The Knights captured a state title in 2016.
“When I think about my entire career I feel like I just always tried to work as hard as I can,” she said. “Not just for myself, but for my team, too. And when you’re winning a lot that definitely helps. It makes you want to work harder.”
Anderson recently signed her letter of intent to play at the Division I level next year for Virginia Commonwealth University. She will graduate from Fairfield this month and enroll early, joining the Rams program in January.
“I’m excited,” Anderson said. “It’s going to be a bit of an adjustment being that far away, but I’m excited to get to know my teammates and get to work so that I can become a better player. And my coaches have been telling me that they’re excited for me to get on campus and start working with them.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com.
