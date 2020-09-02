Senior Julia Myers and juniors Kelly Gaudian, Erika Muskus and Molly O’Shea have been named the team captains of the Gettysburg College women’s soccer team for the 2020-21 season according to head coach Matt Garrett.
“My captains and leaders are doing a great job,” said Garrett. “Everyone has evolved from being an impact player to learning to put the team first, and are now taking ownership and protecting their team and program. I trust each one to do what is right and needed on and off the pitch for this team.”
Defenders Myers and Gaudian fronted a defense in 2019 that posted eight shutouts, five of which came against Centennial Conference opponents, held seven teams to only one goal, and a 0.83 goals-against average. The goals-against average ranked fifth in the conference while 11th-best in Gettysburg’s single-season history.
Muskus and O’Shea combined for 35 points to help lead the offensive attack as a forward and midfielder, respectively. When the duo notched one or more points in a game, the Bullets went 12-0.
As a three-year member of the Bullets squad, Myers has appeared in 47 games while starting 41 as a defender. Throughout her career, she has helped the Orange and Blue post 20 shutouts and hold opponents to less than one goal per outing on several occasions. Myers is an organization and management studies major and business minor, a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority, and studied abroad to Wollongong, Australia. She is a two-time Centennial Conference Fall Academic Honor Roll recipient and earned Fall Academic All-Centennial Team and honorable mention all-conference laurels in 2019. This summer, Myers held an internship at Fulton Bank as a credit analyst.
As a defender, Gaudian has played in 35 career games while making 34 starts. During her first two seasons, she helped the backline to 15 shutouts and maintained goals-against averages of 0.77 and 0.83, respectively. Gaudian also contributed to the offensive stat sheet in 2019 as she accumulated the game-winner in the team’s 4-1 victory at York College (Pa.), which was her second career goal. For her outstanding work on the pitch, Gaudian earned All-Centennial Conference Second Team honors while also gaining All-Mid-Atlantic Region Second Team laurels, both of which were a first of her career. In addition, she was acknowledged for her work in the classroom, earning Centennial Conference Fall Academic Honor Roll and Fall Academic All-Centennial Team honors.
Mukus, a health sciences major, put together a fantastic career setting sophomore campaign for the Bullets in 2019 as the forward led the team in points (29), goals (12), assists (five), and game-winners (five). She tallied two-goal games against Lebanon Valley College, Ursinus College, and Swarthmore College and notched two five-point games against Lebanon Valley and Ursinus. Muskus tabbed the Centennial Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors twice to go along with earning her second consecutive all-conference award, claiming first-team status, while also collecting all-region honors as a first-team selection. In her first two seasons, she has registered 18 goals and nine assists for 45 points, eight game-winners, and has started and played in 36 games. Muskus currently ranks tied for 14th in program history in points (45).
In her first two seasons with the Bullets, O’Shea has seen action and started in 35 games and has totaled 20 (eight goals, four assists) career points and two game-winners. As a freshman, O’Shea became the 11th individual player in the history of the program to accomplish a hat trick in a match, which she accomplished at Bryn Mawr College on September 29, 2018. Last season, the midfielder picked up her first all-conference accolade, claiming honorable mention as she accumulated two goals and two assists for six points. She also was named to the Centennial Conference Fall Academic Honor Roll and the Fall Academic All-Centennial Conference Team in 2019. O’Shea is a political science major with a philosophy minor, a member of Chi Omega sorority, and is involved with the Off Campus Advisory Committee.
The Bullets had an incredible, record-breaking 2019 season that concluded in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament, marking the eighth time in program history and second since 2014. Gettysburg won the first nine games of the season, making it the best start to a season since the 1993 campaign. The Orange and Blue also earned regional rankings each week in both the United Soccer Coaches and NCAA Division III Mid-Atlantic Region poll and collected its first national ranking from D3soccer.com back on Oct. 8, 2019, the first since 2014.
On Aug. 14, the Centennial Conference Presidents’ Council decided to cancel intercollegiate competition for all fall and winter sports through Dec. 31, 2020 due to the challenges of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The conference presidents will continue to meet and discuss options for moving fall sports to the spring semester alongside the winter and spring sports.
