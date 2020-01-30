Swimming
South Western girls 123, Northeastern girls 61
Northeastern boys 93, South Western boys 87
The Mustangs’ girls ran away with their home meet against Northeastern, with Katerina Lucabaugh (200 medley relay, 200 free, 100 free and 400 free relay) claiming four wins. South Western won all but three events in the meet.
On the boys side, South Western came up just short despite the best efforts of Jeremy Hargis, who won the 200 IM and the 100 back, and Mike Shoul, who won the 100 breast and anchored the winning 200 free relay.
200 medley relay: 1. South Western (Leah Leonard, Leah Collins, Megan Bish, Katerina Lucabaugh) 2:01.10; 200 free: 1. Lucabaugh (SW) 2:07.74, 3. Megan Klansek (SW) 2:17.72; 200 IM: 1. Payne (NE) 2:35.35, 2. Bish (SW) 2:35.72, 3. Faith Small (SW) 2:55.25; 500 free: 1. Leonard (SW) 25.85, 2. Collins (SW) 27.78; 1-meter diving: 1. O’Leary (NE) 232.55, 2. Ella Baugher (SW) 142.25; 100 fly: 1. Madelyn Cromer (SW) 1:15.29, 2. Allyson Klansek (SW) 1:16.32; 100 free: 1. Lucabaugh (SW) 58.73; 2. Collins (SW) 1:01.26; 500 free: 1. Hunter (NE) 6:03.85, 2. Cora Rebert (SW) 6:20.20, 3. Hailey Hollenbeck (SW) 6:30.87; 200 free relay: 1. South Western (M. Klansek, Lillianna Albrecht, Cromer, Bish) 1:53.08; 100 back: 1. Leonard (SW) 1:05.43, 3. Cromer (SW) 1:15.03; 100 breast: 1. Bish (SW) 1:23.00, 3. M. Klansek (SW) 1:26.32; 400 free relay: 1. South Western (Collins, Leonard, Cromer, Lucabaugh) 4:05.58.
200 medley relay: 1. Northeastern (Castano, Clifton, Bachman, Morgan) 1:47.33; 200 free: 1. Bachman (NE) 1:48.79, 2. Bryan Collins (SW) 1:56.61; 200 IM: 1. Jeremy Hargis (SW) 2:18.00; 50 free: 1. Morgan (NE) 22.37, 2. Mike Shoul (SW) 23.72; 1-meter diving: 1. Barlett (NE) 197.95, 2. Jake Zinkand (SW) 189.25; 100 fly: 1. Bachman (NE) 54.36, 2. Derek Cracium (SW) 1:01.12; 100 free: 1. Morgan (NW) 50.29, 2. Collins (SW) 52.18, 3. Mason Neiderer (SW) 56.12; 500 free: 1. Tatias (NE) 5:31.34, 2. William Fenwick (SW) 5:50.43; 200 free relay: 1. South Western (Joseph Carver, Carter Klein, Collins, Shoul) 1:40.73; 100 back: 1. Hargis (SW) 1:03.51, 2. Lucas Dunnock (SW) 1:08.70; 100 breast: 1. Shoul (SW) 1:06.97, 3. Neiderer (SW) 1:12.95; 400 free relay: 1. Northeastern (Bachman, Castano, Brown, Morgan) 3:29.72.
Boiling Springs girls 113, Gettysburg girls 67
Boiling Springs boys 109, Gettysburg boys 74
Hannah Brainard won the 200 free, the 500 free and then anchored the winning 200 free relay for the Gettysburg girls in a loss to host Boiling Springs.
On the boys side, Kassidy Oussoren (50 free), Zach Turner (200 free), Harry Nelson (100 back) and Zach Tipton (100 breast) each picked up victories.
200 medley relay: 1. Boiling Springs (Bubb, Ellis, Haldeman, Erme) 2:04.29; 200 free: 1. Hannah Brainard (G) 2:03.13, 2. Grace Florek (G) 2:22.86; 200 IM: 1. Hostetter (BS) 2:31.40, 2. Malina Reber (G) 2:32.73; 50 free: 1. Erme (BS) 27.19; 1-meter diving: 1. Reighard 238.70; 100 fly: 1. Reber (G) 1:14.42; 100 free: 1. Ellis (G) 59.33, 3. Paige Clapsadle 1:01.22; 500 free: 1. Brainard (G) 5:32.03, 2. Hannah Green (G) 6:25.72; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Florek, Carolyn Scheungrab, Katie Ketterman, Brainard) 1:51.97; 100 back: 1. Hostetter (BS) 1:05.05, 3. Green (G) 1:14.08; 100 breast: 1. Erme (BS) 1:12.73, 2. Natalie Hurtwitch (G) 1:19.99; 400 free relay: 1. Boiling Springs (Asper, Ellis, Hostetter, Erme) 4:02.34.
200 medley relay: 1. Boiling Springs (Kase, Ellis, Mowe, Book) 1:44.45; 200 free: 1. Zach Turner (G) 2:04.03; 200 IM: 1. Kase (BS) 2:09.75, 2. Harry Nelson (G) 2:13.18; 50 free: 1. Kassidy Oussoren (G) 23.04, 3. Brandon Gladfelter (G) 24.03; 1-meter diving: 1. Andreoli (BS) 186.70; 100 fly: 1. Mowe (BS) 54.65, 2. Jacob Bordatto (G) 1:00.93; 100 free: 1. Ellis (BS) 50.89, 2. Oussoren (G) 51.16; 500 free: 1. Otto (BS) 5:42.16, 2. Bordatto (G) 5:44.03, 3. Evan Turner (G) 5:54.87; 200 free relay: 1. Boiling Springs (Book, Heyman, Nuttall, Kase) 1:36.90; 100 back: 1. Nelson (G) 59.25; 100 breast: 1. Zach Tipton (G) 1:09.93, 3. Alex Aumen (G) 1:14.17; 400 free relay: 1. Boiling Springs (Mowe, Nuttall, Kase, Ellis) 3:27.75
Wrestling
Dover Area Hs 36, Littlestown 31
Mason Hurst (1450, Jacob Yealy (170) and Jeremy Gebhart (220) notched falls for the Thunderbolts in a close loss to visiting Dover.
170-Jacob Yealy (L) p. Tyler Cutright, 1:05; 182-Connor Richcreek (D) p. Tyler Rock, 5:41; 195-Jordan Stewart (D) dec. James Knill (L), 7-3; 220-Jeremy Gebhart (L) p. Anthony Barrett, 3:14; 285-Jarrod Love (D) p. Cordell Irwin, :43; 106-Double fft.; 113-Barrett Ziegler (L) dec. Justin Rudacille, 1-0; 120-Mason Leiphart (D) p. Samuel Murphy, :20; 126-Connor Brown (L) fft.; 132-Ayden Dillon (L) MD. Dakota Grim, 16-3; 138-Mason Lewis (D) MD. McKinley Dell, 22-8; 145-Mason Hurst (L) p. Hunter Carman, 4:22; 152-Brady Cook (D) p. Zachary Eader, 3:56; 160-Jonathon Firestone (D) TF. Colby Hall, 17-0 (2:35).
Kennard Dale 48,
Delone Catholic 20
Nate Hart (126), Nick Carpenter (138), Artem Reichart (145) and Tate Neiderer (160) picked up wins for the Squires in a dual loss to visiting Kennard-Dale.
132-Aiden Stewart (KD) p. Justin Emeigh, 1:33; 138-Nick Carpenter (DC) MD. Oliver Fromm, 18-4; 145-Artem Reichart (DCH) MD. Gabe Rader, 11-1; 152-Nicholas Bradley (KD) p. Devin Reese, :35; 160-Tate Neiderer (DC) p. Avery Cummings, 1:32; 170-Darius Bailey (KD) p. Harrison Smith, 1:39; 182-Austin Cordrey (KD) fft.; 195- Travis Ward (KD) fft.; 220-Bronson Rineholt (KD) fft.; 285- Double fft.; 106-Double fft.; 113-Gavin Moxley (KD) p. Ryderlee Reichart, 4:48; 120-Julian Strawderman (KD) p. Josh Dietrich, 1:59; 126- Nate Hart (DC) fft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.