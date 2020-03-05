HERSHEY — Nothing like waiting until the last 15 seconds to get points.
That was Littlestown head coach Andrew Polashuk’s comment when recalling Connor Brown snatching victory from the jaws of defeat in the PIAA Championships.
Brown found himself down 3-1 with precious time left on the clock in his Class 2A 113-pound bout against Bryent Johnson of Port Allegany. Cool as a cucumber, Brown played the waiting game. And when Johnson squeezed off what appeared to an innocuous shot, he struck.
Brown hooked Johnson’s leg than began horsing him into a ‘C’ position. A takedown was awarded to tie the bout but Brown wasn’t done there has he completed the cradle for three nearfall points as the buzzer, swiping a 6-3 decision.
“He hooked that back leg, walked his knee to his face and hooked it up,” said Polashuk, still shaking his head. “I thought it was going to overtime because I didn’t see him turning him, but he wanted it.”
Brown moves into today’s quarterfinals where he is joined by Biglerville sophomore Levi Haines (126). Wrestling resumes at 9 a.m. today at the Giant Center in Hershey.
The Bolt was unable to crack Johnson until winning time. His last-second dramatics set up a quarterfinal clash against South Park junior Joey Fischer (42-2), a Southwest Region champion who placed fourth last year at 106.
A brief celebration from Brown was surprising to Polashuk, but in a good way.
“He wanted it there,” said Polashuk. “He actually showed some emotion which you don’t always see from him. Usually he’s the ice man.”
Haines (28-3) iced yet another opponent on Thursday when he mangled Gabe Gramly of Mifflinburg in the opening round. Leading 2-1 and on top to begin the second period, Haines yanked Gramly’s shoulders to the mat while simultaneously pulling a leg toward his head. Before transforming into a pretzel Gramly was pinned, moving Haines into the quarters.
“I feel really comfortable in that position, knowing the ins and the outs,” said Haines of the limb-twisting scramble against Gramly. “When you get in those positions muscle memory takes over and you just wrestle through it. I’m comfortable in those positions and that can lead to other opportunities.”
The Canner will square off with Harbor Creek sophomore Connor Pierce (41-2), a Northwest Region champ. Should Haines prevail in the quarters, he could face returning state champ Jackson Arrington (31-1) of Forest Hills in the semifinals.
On the other side of the bracket looms another defending PIAA kingpin in Ryan Crookham of Notre Dame-Green Pond. Haines sees the potential for gigantic clashes but isn’t looking past the wrestler lined up across from him.
“It is a great opportunity,” he said. “I’m going to take it one match at a time and focus on the factors I can control. Just keep going forward.”
Biglerville’s Blake Showers (138) and Bermudian Springs’ Savauri Shelton (220) both went 1-1 Thursday and will return to the Giant Center needing two wins apiece to secure a state medal.
Showers (37-8) kicked off the morning with a 10-6 victory over Chase Chapman of Philipsburg-Osceola. The Canner senior broke a 5-5 deadlock with an escape and two takedowns in the final two minutes.
Showers ran into tilt machine Kaden Cassidy (33-0) of Bedford in the following round. Cassidy rolled up a 17-1 technical fall in 3:27 using four oily-slick tilts.
Up first today for Showers is Northern Bedford’s Ian Sherlock (34-10).
Shelton (39-4) hit returning state runner-up Jake Ryan of Mount Union in the first round.
The Eagle gave up an opening takedown before promptly reversing Ryan to his back in a four-point eye-catcher of a move. Ryan returned the favor with four of his own to lead 6-4 after two edge-of-your-seat minutes.
Shelton worked for an escape in the second period before Ryan threw a headlock from left field, pinning the junior in 2:21
“Real tough draw but I like the way he took the mat and went out there and wrestled,” said Berm head coach Dave McCollum. “Sauvari’s a scrapper, he gave him a good battle. When Savauri’s scoring points he can wrestle with anybody, he just got a little sloppy there. He went up top, the guy under-hooked him and headlocked him.”
Shelton hit a dump for a fall in his ensuing bout to stay in medal contention. He’ll meet Fort Cherry’s Robbie West (39-9) when action resumes today.
Dillon (30-13) began his first state tourney with a 10-5 loss to Nate Yagle of McGuffey. Yagle connected on four takedowns to maintain control of the bout.
Dillon dropped to the consolations where he faced Hayden Ward of Canton. Ward peppered Dillon with leg attacks, scoring a takedown in each period for a 7-1 decision.
“View the positive in everything and build on that,” said Polashuk. “Hopefully he’ll bring that to the practice room next year and build on that culture.”
Polashuk believes Dillon will take his state experience into the offseason and carry that momentum – and confidence – into his senior campaign.
“Ayden knows what he needs to do, and now knowing he’s with these kids is big for him,” said Polashuk. “Sometimes you doubt yourself as an athlete, am I good enough? He clearly knows now that he can compete with anyone.”
Neiderer (30-13) fell behind 7-1 in his opening bout against Alex Taylor of Bellwood-Antis before being pinned in 3:31. The Squire junior returned to the mat to face Daiveon Say of Grove City in the consolations. Neiderer carried a 2-0 lead into the second period, where he was reversed off the whistle. Say powered Neiderer onto his back and sealed the fall in 2:31 to close out his tournament.
Moyer (29-5) lost by fall twice on Thursday to exit his first PIAA tourney. The junior ran into massive Marvin Beatty of Marion Center in the prelims.
Following a scoreless opening period Beatty chose down and showed incredible quickness for an athlete of his size, reversing Moyer to his back for a fall in 2:21.
The Knight junior was dealt the same fate by Mitch Miles of Laurel in his following bout.
HARDER HEALING: A week ago, Bermudian Springs’ Trenton Harder was considered a state title contender at 152 pounds. On Thursday, the senior was sitting in the stands watching friends compete at the Giant Center.
Harder was forced to withdraw from the tournament on Wednesday due to an injury sustained during last Saturday’s Southeast Regional.
“I don’t think it really hit me until we got here (Wednesday) night,” he said. “We took a lap around the Giant Center and I was like, ‘dang, I’m not going to be wrestling my last high school tournament.’”
Harder suffered a concussion in a consolation bout at regionals, forcing him to default to sixth place. He intended to compete in states, where he was a sixth-place finisher at 152 as a junior. Those plans were squashed earlier in the week after being evaluated.
“I couldn’t get the protocol or pass any of the tests,” he said.
What made accepting the situation easier was the fact that Harder has already committed to the United States Military Academy at West Point. He will leave for three weeks of training in July before embarking on the next chapter of his life.
“This is helping to put a lot of things in perspective,” he said. “I just want to be healthy for college. I still have five more years of wrestling.”
Harder ends his scholastic career having put an indelible stamp on the Bermudian program.
He is the first Eagle to win four Section 1 titles, in addition to capturing District 3 and SE regional titles as a junior. He also won 117 matches as a four-year starter.
“It’s been a heckuva ride,” he said. “I’m grateful for the four years I’ve had here. I can’t thank the coaches enough for everything they’ve done for me, especially this week. They’ve been there for me and it was a struggle. We had to talk about what’s best.”
Josh Martin can be reached at jmartin@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @JoshMartin33
