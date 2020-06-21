Cashtown 10, Gettysburg 0
Four different pitchers combined on a no-hitter as Cashtown begin its quest for a fourth straight South Penn League championship on Sunday.
Chase King, Dillon Gebler, Marshall Mott and Austin Kunkel joined forces to turn in the five-inning gem, which included 10 strikeouts. Mott and Kunkel both fanned the side in their respective innings.
Offensively, JC Collins and Michael Tempel collected two hits, two RBI and scored two runs apiece. Collins and Zach Ketterman both doubled and King plated a pair of runs.
Gettysburg 000 00 — 0 0 7
Cashtown 042 13 — 10 10 1
Tyler Martin, Sam Shea (3), Brandon Harman. Chase King, Dillon Gebler (3), Marshall Mott (4), Austin Kunkel (5). WP: King. LP: Martin. SO-BB: Martin 1-2, Shea 2-1, Harman 0-3, King 2-0, Gebler 2-2, Mott 3-0, Kunkel 3-1. 2B: C-JC Collins, Zach Ketterman
Hagerstown 11, Hanover 1
Hanover 5, Hagerstown 4
Hanover staged a five-run rally in the seventh inning to salvage a doubleheader split against visiting Hagerstown on Saturday.
Hagerstown, a new addition to the South Penn League, rolled to an 11-1 win in five innings in the opener. Jordan Bulman had three hits for the winners.
The Raiders used a huge rally to claim the nightcap, highlighted by Zach Rudisill’s three-run triple that knotted the game at 4-4. Sam Duval doubled, followed by walks to Pat Brady and Austin Kibler to load the bases for Rudisill.
Adam Smith put Hanover ahead when he singled on the next pitch to plate Rudisill.
AJ Baadte worked three innings of relief for the win.
Brady and Rudisill finished with two hits each in the opener. Austin Bulman paced the Braves, who finished with 21 total hits, with five base knocks.
Game 1
Hagerstown 500 24 — 11 10 0
Hanover 001 00 — 1 9 1
Reid, Ricketts (4). T. Null, D. Wallace (4). WP: Reid. LP: Null. SO-BB: Reid 2-0, Ricketts 1-3, Null 2-1, Wallace 5-1. 2B: Hag-Nicholson.
Game 2
Hanover 000 000 5 — 5 4 3
Hagerstown 000 211 0 — 4 10 1
Karlheim, Baadte (5). Grove, Freeman (3), Hartman (4), Roby (5), Horning (6), Allen (6). WP: Baadte. LP: Allen. SO-BB: Karlheim 2-1, Baadte 2-4, Grove 2-0, Freeman 1-2, Hartman 1-0, Roby 1-1, Horning 0-3, Allen 2-3. 2B: Han-Duval, Hag-Bulman 2. 3B: Han-Rudisill
