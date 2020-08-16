A total of 74 sprint cars jammed the Williams Grove Speedway pit area lastFriday night for a rare three-division open wheel program at the track that saw Brent Marks score the 410 sprint car win while Derek Locke took the 358 sprints and Steve Drevicki copped the USAC East 360 sprint main.
Marks of Myerstown started fourth in the 25-lap 410 sprint feature while Brian Montieth started on the pole. Phoenixville’s Montieth jetted into control when action began with Marks motoring up to second on just the second lap.
The frantic pace set by the leaders was slowed with six laps completed for a slowed Tyler Ross on the frontstretch.
The restart saw sixth starter Matt Campbell make a two car pass to move from fifth to third before another yellow bunched the field on the seventh tour.
The race would then go green all the way to the finish with Montieth running the cushion, doing his best to stay ahead of Marks, who was slamming the cushion as well.
But as the cushion-running leaders entered the rear of the field on lap 14, Marks began to slowly close on Montieth as he ran up on a pair of cars racing side by side for position.
With 10 laps to go, the pair was side by side at the line for the lead before Montieth pulled ahead.
Marks then regrouped for another run at the pacesetter and with five laps to go, he had caught Montieth again as the pair again crossed the line side by side with Marks having just a nose into the lead.
But Montieth reclaimed command as the pair shot into the first turn only to see Marks go back out in front in the second turn before pulling Montieth back to the line with the pair again racing side by side with three laps left.
Marks surged ahead and went on to take the win over Montieth by 1.088 seconds.
WILLIAMS GROVE SPEEDWAY
Friday, 8/14
410 Sprints
Feature (25 laps): 1. Brent Marks, 2. Brian Montieth, 3. Matt Campbell, 4. Freddie Rahmer, 5. Chad Trout, 6. Jeff Halligan, 7. Zeb Wise, 8. Lucas Wolfe, 9. Kyle Moody, 10. Kyle Reinhardt, 11. Rick Lafferty, 12. Robbie Kendall, 13. TJ Stutts, 14. Dylan Cisney, 15. Brad Howard, 16. Brent Shearer, 17. Jordan Givler, 18. Trenton Sheaffer, 19. Chris Arnold, 20. Dwight Leppo, 21. Troy Fraker, 22. Tyler Ross, 23. Chad Criswell, 24. Todd Allen. DNQ: Anthony Fiore
Heat winners: Cambell, Lafferty, Rahmer
