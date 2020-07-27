Cashtown 4, Hagerstown 1
Zach Ketterman sliced a big two-run single to help the Pirates take down the league-leading Braves on Monday in the completion of a game that had been previously suspended due to weather.
Cashtown (12-4) and Hagerstown (13-3) were tied at 1-1 into the top of the fifth before the Pirates rallied. J.C. Collins walked and Simeon Davis singled to set the table. Chase King moved up both runners with a sacrifice bunt before Ketterman delivered.
The two-run lead was plenty for hurler Jason Topper, who went the distance on 81 pitches, 62 of which found the strike zone. Topper, who also doubled, fanned seven and did not walk a batter.
Collins scored a pair of runs as well.
Cashtown 100 020 1 — 4 5 2
Hagerstown 010 000 0 — 1 6 0
Jason Topper. Smith, Reid (1), Howard (6). WP: Topper. LP: Smith. SO-BB: Topper 7-0, Reid 0-0, Reid 4-1, Howard 0-1. 2B: C-Topper
Hanover 10, Gettysburg 0
Austin Kibler drove in four runs to help the Raiders cut down the Grays in five innings on Monday.
Kibler singled twice and scored three times for Hanover (8-8), which saw leadoff man Pat Brady cross the plate three times. Clint Roche doubled and John Karlheim knocked in a pair of runs as well.
Alex Smith went all five frames on the bump, fanning four while walking two.
Gettysburg 000 00 — 0 5 2
Hanover 113 23 — 10 7 0
Sam Shea, Cole Minovich (3), Dan Dennison (5). Alex Smith. WP: Smith. LP: Shea. SO-BB: Shea 1-2, Minovich 0-3, Dennison 1-1, Smith 4-2. 2B: H-Clint Roche
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.