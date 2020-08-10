Somewhere, Jim Mora must have been smiling.
Mora, the former Indianapolis Colts head coach, famously offered up this doozy following his team’s loss: “Playoffs? Don’t talk about playoffs. You kidding me? Playoffs? I just hope we can win a game!”
Well, Jim, we’re just hoping that we can play a game.
On Monday, District 3 unveiled a streamlined postseason plan that included reduced fields for all fall sports, as well as additional changes from traditional playoff models. Detailing a playoff structure could be considered appropriate foresight or wishful thinking, depending on how one views the events of the last week or so.
Last Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf floored folks around the Keystone state with a bizarre mic drop by saying that sports should be suspended until 2021. Wolf then exited stage left without a word of further explanation.
The PIAA met the following day for a meeting in which many suspected it would follow Wolf’s ‘strong recommendation’ and pull the plug on the fall season. Not so fast, my friends.
The PIAA dug in its heels by announcing it was delaying the start of the fall season for two weeks, pushing it to Aug. 24 to buy time to discuss things with the governor. PIAA executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi said he and his team believe a fall season — albeit an abbreviated one — can be safely played under approved protocols.
Will the governor take the time to hear the PIAA? When asked last Friday why the two parties couldn’t pick up the phone and have a discussion to figure things out, Lombardi had a little mic drop of his own: “I think you’re asking the wrong person that question,” he said. “That question needs to be directed to some other group.”
The gloves are officially off.
On Monday at a press conference, Health Department Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine didn’t show signs of budging off Wolf’s position.
“I understand, being a pediatrician and Adolescent Medicine Specialist, how important sports can be for kids,” said Levine. “How important in terms of, you know, their mental health, their physical health and for some in terms of opportunities for college, etc, but given the size and scope of this global pandemic, we, as well as many other states, and I think you’ll find more and more colleges and college leagues are going to say it’s not worth the risk to do sports this fall given COVID-19.”
The fluidity of the situation remains at a level that would make a whitewater rafter giggle. On Monday, the Philadelphia Public League, which comprises most of District 12, said it is adhering to Wolf’s recommendation by suspending all sports until Jan 1. of 2021.
On the other end of the state, the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) had a much different take. WPIAL Executive Director Amy Scheuneman described Wolf’s recommendation to postpone sports as ‘uncalculated’, ‘inconsistent’ and ‘unfair.’ She cited data from the Allegheny County Health Department and said the WPIAL agrees with the PIAA’s decision to delay for two weeks.
So, with both ends of the state taking entirely different approaches and those in the middle ranging from play to delay, what is next?
The PIAA is scheduled to meet again on Aug. 21 to reevaluate where the fall sports season stands. District 3 has prepared accordingly should the green light be given to play.
Trimming playoff fields was the most notable aspect of the D3 plan. In football, only the top four teams in the four biggest classes will qualify for the postseason. Class 2A and 1A will go directly into championship games to be played Oct. 30 and 31. Class 3A and 6A title games will take place on Nov. 6 & 7, with 4A and 5A holding their championships on Nov. 13 & 14.
The district power rating deadline is Oct. 26, meaning most schools will likely play 6-7 games before the playoff fields are set.
As was previously outlined by the PIAA, non-playoff teams with regular season games remaining on their schedules may play them until the district playoffs are completed.
It will be eight qualifiers apiece for all three classes in field hockey, while boys’ and girls’ soccer will qualify eight teams in 4A and 3A, and four each in 2A and 1A.
In girls’ volleyball, the top 16 teams in 4A and 3A make the field while it is eight teams apiece in 2A and 1A.
The D3 girl’s tennis championships for both singles and doubles will include only the league champs from Berks County, Lancaster-Lebanon, Mid-Penn and YAIAA qualifying. The team championships will include just the top four schools in 3A and 2A.
Similar reductions are being made for cross country and golf as well.
Hopefully, we those plans reach fruition because that means some semblance of a regular season has been played. Should that happen, I’d be thrilled to talk playoffs.
