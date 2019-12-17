It proved to be a nail-biting evening for the Gettysburg High swim team on Tuesday.
While the Warrior girls clinched victory well before the final event of the meet, the same couldn’t be said of the Warrior boys, who entered the 400 free relay tied at 78 with visiting West York.
While Gettysburg claimed both second and third in the relay, ultimately it was a win by the Bulldogs that propelled them to an 86-84 victory.
The Warriors led for most of the meet, taking an early edge in the third event of the night as Harry Nelson and Zach Tipton went first and third in the 200 individual medley. Through the first four boys events, Gettysburg held a 34-28 lead.
That lead went away shortly, but came back when the Warriors took first in the 200 free relay in 1:39.22 behind Brandon Gladfelter, Collin Campbell, Sam Carlson and Kassidy Ourssoren.
Then, with only 400 free relay remaining, the meet manager announced that the score heading into the final event was 78-78, bringing a rise out of an evenly split crowd at Gettysburg College.
In the final race, West York’s Aidan Connolly gave his team a 10-yard advantage after the first leg and the Bulldogs never looked back.
“It was a really great meet and I thought our boys did a great job,” Gettysburg coach Amanda Turner said. “You know, you can always look back and say ‘well maybe if this had happened, or if we had had this person.’ But you can’t change that I’m really proud of their effort out there. They knew it was going to be a challenge and they rose to the challenge and unfortunately we came up a little bit short.”
On the girls side, it was complete and total domination from the get-go for the Warriors as they served notice to the rest of the YAIAA with a 113-57 victory
The momentum started off in the 200 free where Paige Clapsadle took home the top spot with a time of 2:20.7 ahead of teammate Katie Ketterman. Freshman Hannah Green made it back-to-back wins as she went 2:44.6 in the 200 individual medley, finishing just ahead of teammate Natalie Hurwitch.
After a brief respite for the Bulldogs as star Tesia Thomas won the 50 free, it was back to business for Gettysburg in the 100 fly as Morgan Newell went 1:02.3 to win ahead of freshman teammate Malina Reber. Newell also won the 100 back in 1:07.69.
In total, the Warriors won eight of the 11 girls events and went 1-2 in five of those 11 wins.
“Honestly, this year we just have a fantastic group on the team,” Turner said of her girls’ squad. “The older kids really are encouraging the younger ones. The senior girls made cards for freshmen coming in just to welcome them to the school and the team.
“And things like that make a difference when you feel like you matter to the team. So we have really good older kids that do try to make everyone feel like they matter and everybody just gets along and they want to work hard for each other.”
On how she handles practice the next day after one team wins and the other is handed a tough loss, Turner says it’s a great learning experience.
“For the girls it’s fantastic, because they had a bit of a rough season last year. So it’s nice for them to see the success,” she said. “And on the boys side, it gives them something to work toward together. They’re very competitive and they want to do well, so this is your reason to work hard when you’re tired.”
Also competing independently on the girls side were Biglerville’s Sarah Hardy and Sarah Landauer as well Delone Catholic’s Addi Kesselring. Kesselring’s time of 2:13.98 paced the field in the 200 free, while Landauer finished second in 2:14.44. Hardy went 2:23.35 in the 200 individual medley to pace the field. She also finished first in 100 breast with a 1:10.27.
On the boys side, Delone Catholic’s Nick Croghan won the 500 free in 5:08.07 and the 200 individual medley in 2:06.59.
BOYS
West York 86, Gettysburg 84
200 medley relay: 1. West York (Jackson Miller, Alex Landis, Jack Friedah, Kyle Miller) 1:48.62; 200 free: 1. Alex Landis (WY) 2:00.16, 3. Jacob Bordatto (GB) 2:10.59; 200 IM: 1. Harry Nelson (GB) 2:12.28, 3. Zach Tipton (GB) 2:25.84; 50 free: 1. Kassidy Oussoren (GB) 23.12, 3. Sam Carlson (GB) 26.34; 100 fly: 1. Jack Friedah (WY) 1:00.16, 3. Jacob Bordatto (GB) 1:03.93; 100 free: 1. Jackson Miller (WY) 52.32, 2. Kassidy Oussoren (GB) 52.77, 3. Brandon Gladfelter (GB) 53.41; 500 free: 1. Kyle Miller (WY) 5:38.06, 3. Ethan Turner (GB) 6:13.78; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Brandon Gladfelter, Collin Campbell, Sam Carlson, Kassidy Oussoren) 1:39.22; 100 back: 1. Jackson Miller (WY) 58.91, 2. Harry Nelson (GB) 59.53; 100 breast: 1. Alex Landis (WY) 1:07.62, 2. Zach Tipton (GB) 1:10.89; 400 free relay: 1. West York (Aidan Connolly, Jackson Miller, Jack Friedah, Alex Lander) 3:35.62.
GIRLS
Gettysburg 113, West York 57
200 medley relay: 1. West York (Kylie Kestner, Tesia Thomas, Katie Coats, Ellie Landis) 2:10.26; 200 free: 1. Paige Clapsadle (GB) 2:20.12, 2. Katie Ketterman (GB) 2:22.52; 200 IM: 1. Hannah Green (GB) 2:44.65, 2. Natalie Hurwitch (GB) 2:48.47; 50 free: 1. Tesia Thomas (WY) 25.53, 2. Hannah Brainard (GB) 26.07; 100 fly: 1. Morgan Newell (GB) 1:02.31, 2. Malina Reber (GB) 1:13.38; 100 free: 1. Hannah Brainard (GB) 56.51, 3. Grace Florek (GB) 1:03.70; 500 free: 1. Malina Reber (GB) 6:05.00, 3. Hannah Green (G) 6:48.31; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Grace Florek, Katie Ketterman, Hannah Brainard, Morgan Newell) 1:49.88; 100 back: 1. Morgan Newell (GB) 1:07.69, 2. Paige Clapsadle (GB) 1:18.45, 3. Maddie Yingling (GB) 1:22.40; 100 breast: 1. Tesia Thomas (WY) 1:17.40, 2. Natalie Hurwitch (GB) 1:22.77, 3. Carolyn Scheungrab (GB) 1:25.23; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Katie Ketterman, Malina Reber, Hannah Brainard, Morgan Newell) 4:01.93
