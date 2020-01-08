Inclement weather forced the postponement of Tuesday’s scheduled matchup between Littlestown and York Catholic.
The contest was rescheduled a day later, which meant the Thunderbolts would have to play three games in three nights and they began that test by downing the visiting Fighting Irish, 59-37, in YAIAA-3 boys basketball action Wednesday night at the Thunderdome.
York Catholic (4-8, 4-2) came into the game in second place in the division, just a game back of the front-running Bolts.
Littlestown (8-2, 6-0) sprinted to a 15-3 advantage in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the game and took a 19-8 lead into the second quarter.
“We started very well tonight, but we didn’t keep it up,” Littlestown head coach Johnathan Forster said. “We didn’t play hard and we didn’t execute well. We didn’t have school today and I don’t like when we play on those nights. We usually don’t play very well under those circumstances.”
The Irish hung tough in the second quarter and went to the half trailing 25-18.
A hoop by York Catholic’s Preston Boeckel to begin the third quarter shaved the deficit to 25-20, but the Bolts responded with a 9-0 spurt to regain order.
Littlestown led 34-24 when junior Jayden Weishaar connected on a 3-pointer. Weishaar, who entered Wednesday’s tilt second in the Times Area in scoring at 22.6 ppg, had been held in check to that point, scoring just three points in the first 21 minutes of the game.
“Jayden is a great player, but he’s got to realize that he doesn’t have to just rely on his jumper,” Forster said. “He’s got a quick first step and I wish he’d use it more. He can get by guys and drive to the basket a lot more. He’s a good free throw shooter, too.”
Weishaar made another triple to close out the third quarter scoring, a stanza that concluded with the hosts in front, 45-28.
The final frame began with a push by York Catholic that saw the visitors close the gap to 47-35 on Dylan Durbin’s old-fashioned 3-point play with 5:34 to go, but the Irish would get no closer.
The following time down the floor, Brayden Staub scored for the Bolts to begin the finishing push.
Staub scored just six points, but he made his presence felt in other ways as he pulled down seven boards, handed out four assists and blocked eight shots.
“Brayden is a do-everything guy for us,” Forster said. “He works his butt off in practice to get better and he’s been a great player for us for four years.”
Weishaar led the way for the Bolts with 14 points to go with four rebounds and four assists.
“We understand what his strengths are,” York Catholic head coach Dustin Boeckel said of Weishaar. “We did a good job of preventing him from getting good looks tonight.”
Tyler Biser put in 13 points, while dishing six assists and Dante Elliott set a new career high with 12 markers for the winners.
Durbin and Boeckel paced the Irish with ten points apiece and Boeckel collected a game-high ten rebounds.
The Bolts return to action Thursday when they host Boiling Springs (4-5) and then conclude their week by hosting division foe Biglerville (2-7) on Friday. Both contests are slated for 7:30 tips.
Littlestown 59, York Catholic 37
York Catholic 8 10 10 9 — 37
Littlestown 19 6 20 12 — 59
York Catholic (37): Brady Walker 1 0-0 2, Ben Nelson-Moir 2 3-6 7, Luke Forjan 4 0-2 8, Dylan Durbin 3 3-3 10, Preston Boeckel 5 0-0 10, Brennan Quinn 0 0-1 0. Non-scorers: Levan McFadden, Owen Leese, Ben Curtis, Kayden Marcris, Mike Shelly. Totals 15 6-12 37.
Littlestown (59): Dante Elliott 6 0-0 12, Rachard Holder 3 1-2 7, Michael Gazmen 2 0-0 6, Braden Unger 0 1-2 1, Tyler Biser 5 0-0 13, Jayden Weishaar 5 0-0 14, Brayden Staub 3 0-1 6. Non-scorers: Bernard Holder, Jake Bosley, Brady Sartori, Nate King, Logan Brown. Totals 24 2-5 59.
3-pointers: Durbin 1; L-Weishaar 4, Biser 3, Gazmen 2
JV Score-York Catholic 53, Littlestown 45
