South Western senior Ethan Baney was bound to get his moment as some point.
Baney, a Campbell wrestling commit, entered the season just nine wins short of 100 for his career. And while that moment came on Wednesday against New Oxford via a first-period fall, it was slightly overshadow by a Mustangs upset and a dual-winning pin at heavyweight.
But that didn’t bother Baney, which shouldn’t come as a surprise to anybody who has spent time around the young man.
Mild-mannered but confident, the 2018 state placewinner has been the face of the South Western program for the better part of three seasons, but you wouldn’t know it.
“He’s been big in many ways as a role model to some of my younger kids,” South Western coach Nate Murren said. “He’s definitely a leader, being a captain for three years and being able to step up in situations where I need him to go get points for the team.
“You can’t describe a kid like Ethan Baney. He’s setting it up for himself to do some really good things.”
Following the dual win, Baney did take time to celebrate the accomplishment, snapping pictures and conversating with family and friends. He also took a moment to soak it all in and enjoy a moment he says he’d though about for a long time.
“It’s a big number. I’ve been chasing that since freshman year,” he said. “One of my big goals when I came up as a freshman was to hit that 100 mark and join the around 10 guys or so that are already on the wall (in the wrestling room. I wanted to be a part of that whole legacy.”
Doubly fulfilling for Baney was the ability to pick up his 100th win in a key spot and in a dual where every point mattered.
“To get it here it here in front of a gigantic, awesome student section, being able to do that and to get the team win is special to me,” he said. “It’s a big win for us, a big win for me and big evening all-around.”
Now that he’s reached that mark, Baney’s eyes and thoughts and fully focused forward as he chases a return to the state podium which eluded him as a junior.
“Another one of my goals, of course, to be back on the podium in Hershey,” he said. “I think I’m good enough to beat anyone and my coaches really believe in me and if I keep wrestling hard there’s no reason I shouldn’t get back there.”
Through 11 matches, he certainly appears to be on track to do just there. Baney holds an impressive 9-2 record.
Whether he ends up placing in March or not, one thing is for sure. Ethan Baney has left an indelible mark on the South Western program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.