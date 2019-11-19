Morgan Newell’s road to deciding where she would swim in college was long and winding.
“I started emailing schools the end of my sophomore year after districts,” she said. “But it was really hard because I wasn’t really sure what I wanted in a school. And I still had two years left, so I wasn’t really sure what my times were going to be like.”
That road came to an end on Friday when Newell, now a senior and a state qualifier, signed to swim for the University of New Hampshire.
In addition to New Hampshire, Newell says she looked into the University of Maine and University of Massachusetts Amherst.
“Those three were what I looked at the most, but New Hampshire just stood out,” she said. “They had an engineering program, which is what I want to do, and they had coastal engineering which is even more of what I want to do. So it just felt like a great fit.”
After visiting New Hampshire for the first time in the summer, she made a return trip for a recruiting visit before making her decision on Nov. 11. She then signed her letter of intent last Friday.
“It’s definitely a huge weight off of my shoulders,” Newell said of signing before the swim season begins. “I’ve been so stressed the first part of my senior year. Now that I’ve decided I’m looking forward to the future rather than worrying. If I wouldn’t have committed before my championship meets it would’ve been way more stressful.”
She noted that in addition to the campus and the academic programs, the coaches’ attentiveness and the closeness of the team were elements that stuck out.
Newell enjoyed a strong postseason as a junior, placing third in the 100 butterfly (57.75) and sixth in the 100 freestyle (53.70) at the District 3 Class 2A Championships. She qualified for the PIAA Championships in both events, placing 12th in the fly with a time of 58.44.
Newell also helped the Warriors to a sixth-place finish in the 400 freestyle at districts.
Gettysburg head coach Amanda Turner said that Newell’s success comes as no surprise to her, and that she’s happy to see her continue her career at the college level.
“Morgan is probably the most dedicated and persistent athlete I’ve seen,” Turner said. “She just has a very singular focus. She sets goals for herself and then attains them. So I’m not surprised about her success.”
On signing with New Hampshire, Turner says she’s happy that her athlete won’t have to deal with the stresses of recruitment throughout the season.
“I’m very happy that she has this decision made and settled because it makes her happy and now she can enjoy this senior season,” Turner said. “She’s spoken with me about maybe mixing it up and doing some different things now that she doesn’t need to worry about that as much.”
Newell, Turner and the Warriors begin their season on Dec. 12 at Northeastern High.
