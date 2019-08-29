Featuring one of its deepest and most experienced lineups in recent years, the Gettysburg College volleyball team is set to attack the nets and make some noise in the Centennial Conference this fall.
Despite a combined 53-24 record over the last three campaigns, the Bullets have missed out on the conference tournament by the slimmest of margins, finishing in sixth place each season, one spot shy of a playoff bid. After coming agonizingly close in their first three campaigns at Gettysburg, the seniors have formed a strong nucleus that will help propel the team into the postseason.
“The leadership that we have on this team now is amazing,” said head coach Leah Bernier, who enters her 10th season at the helm. “They are able to hold each other accountable and demand greatness out of each other in an incredibly constructive way. They are a very mature group and really understand what it takes to play at a high level so they will hopefully be able to use that to push us forward this year.”
Five of the six seniors patrol the net with Francesca Garison and Kasey Higgins on the outside, Kate Davis and Sierra Conboy on the right side, and Shannon Fletcher in the middle. All five are versatile enough to switch to the other front-row positions when needed.
After missing nearly all of her sophomore season due to injury, Garison returned in 2018 to average 2.25 kills per set and lead the team with 35 aces. Higgins finished right behind her classmate with 2.11 kills per set, while Fletcher was the top defensive performer in the front with a team-high 41 blocks. Both Davis and Conboy factored into the rotation on the right side.
The Bullets return a pair of all-conference performers in junior outside hitter Allie Stranick and senior libero Caroline Sequeira. Stranick has landed all-conference recognition in each of her first two seasons, including second-team honors a year ago when she averaged 2.98 kills and 3.09 digs per set. Sequeira was an honorable mention pick after being the first Bullet to lead the conference in digs per set in a decade at 5.71.
“The good news about our team is that we have pretty good depth in each position so we are relatively evenly matched,” noted Bernier. “I think that Caroline and Allie will continue as our court leaders this year as they were on the all-conference team last year, but we also have some good new talent coming in and returners that have stepped up their game so we are excited to see where things will go this year.”
Juniors Faith Adams and Sophie Gelling form a strong anchor in the middle of the net after combining for 58 blocks a year ago.
Sophomores Jordyn Horowitz and Ingrid Bayer saw ample playing time as first-years and will look to make even more of an impact in year two, while two newcomers, freshmen Kat Wilt and Zanze Kuba-McCoy, have the potential to step into the lineup right away.
Defensively, Sequeira will be joined in the back-row rotation by junior Maddie Buerle and sophomore Kaleigh Gowan. Buerle found a niche as a defensive specialist last season and averaged 2.25 digs per set, while Gowan is aiming for more court time in her second campaign.
The Bullets feature two experienced setters to manage the offense. Junior Brooke Newell and sophomore Sarah Ellis combined to average nearly 10 assists per set last season. Newell was also one of the team’s top servers with 34 aces.
Impressively, Gettysburg was never swept in a match last season and four of the team’s setbacks went the full five sets, including three against Centennial foes. Bernier and company know that to make it to the postseason in 2019, it’s going to take extra effort, focus, and determination to pull out those close matches.
“We need to win the five-set matches that we find ourselves in too often,” said Bernier. “We lost too many games by just a few points last year so getting over that hump is going to be key for us this year. We need to start at a high level in each match and try to hold on to the momentum from the beginning to the end of each set.”
In preseason balloting by the conference coaches, Gettysburg was predicted to grab a playoff spot with a fifth-place nod. The Bullets play a challenging non-conference slate that includes their own Battlefield Classic Aug. 30-31 as well as tournaments at Washington and Lee University (Sept. 6-7) and Kean University (Sept. 13-14). It’s all in preparation for a 10-match conference schedule that begins at Washington College on Sept. 21 at 12 p.m.
“The Centennial Conference is a constant battle in volleyball,” said Bernier. “We will be equally matched with most teams, like we are almost every year, but we just need to focus on each game and come out on top.”
