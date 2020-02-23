Fourth-ranked Gettysburg College (2-0) rattled off the game’s first 11 goals and put the engine in cruise control in the second half on the way to a 16-7 non-conference win over Stevenson University (0-2) at Clark Field Saturday afternoon.

Stevenson 2 5 — 7

Gettysburg 12 4 — 16

Gettysburg’s Top Performers

- Kerry McKeever ’21 – 3 goals, assist, 4 draw controls

- Courtney Patterson ’20 – 3 goals, 3 draw controls

- Maddy Ruffini ’21 – 3 goals

- Bri Stokes ’21 – 2 goals, 2 assists

- Liza Barr ’20 – 2 goals, 3 assists

- Claire Macatee ’20 – 4 ground balls, 7 draw controls

- Abbie Lee ’20 – 4 saves, 2 GA

- Casey Cole ’20 – 6 saves, 5 GA

How It Happened…

• First Half

Gettysburg scored three goals in just over two minutes to start the game. Following Ruffini’s opening score, the Bullets grabbed the ensuing draw and raced down the field for a goal by Barr 10 seconds later. Senior Ella Orzechowski made it 3-0 with a free-position shot at 27:53.

Lee stopped the Mustangs on a pair of shots before McKeever netted her own free-position shot. The Bullets tallied seven goals over a six-minute span, ending with another goal by McKeever to go up 10-0 with 17 minutes remaining.

• Second Half

The Bullets led by as many as 11 in the final stanza. Freshman Gabi Connor scored on a free-position shot with 10:11 left and sophomore Maddi Seibel turned in the team’s final score to make it 16-5 with just over eight minutes remaining.

By the Numbers

• Gettysburg finished with a 32-19 lead in shots, while the teams each grabbed 20 ground balls. The Bullets won 16-of-24 draw controls.

• Barr moved past Kelsey Markiewicz ’14 for 11th on Gettysburg’s career scoring list with 228 points. She needs five more points to reach the top 10.

• Stokes needs 10 more points to reach 100 for her career. The junior would be the fourth player on the roster to reach the milestone, joining Barr (228), McKeever (156), and Patterson (110).

• Macatee tied her career high with seven draw controls.

• Ruffini topped her personal high for goals by one.

Where the Series Stands

Gettysburg improved to 8-0 against Stevenson.

MEN’S LACROSSE: Top-ranked Salisbury University (3-0) ran off the game’s first eight goals and went on to claim an 11-5 decision over No. 10 Gettysburg (2-1) in non-conference men’s lacrosse action at Shirk Field at Musselman Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Salisbury 5 3 1 2 - 11

Gettysburg 0 1 2 2 - 5

Gettysburg’s Top Performers

- Jack Fletcher ’21 – 2 goals

- Brian Kolen ’20 – 2 goals, assist

- Andrew Horn ’21 – 5 ground balls, assist

- Mitch Wykoff ’20 – 4 ground balls

- Scott MacMillan ’22 – 10 saves, 3 ground balls

How It Happened …

• First Quarter

Salisbury locked Gettysburg up in the first period, winning 5-of-6 face-offs and holding the hosts without a shot attempt. Griffin Moroney tossed in the first goal 2:20 into the game and scored again to make it 4-0 with 3:25 remaining. Luke Nestor gave the Sea Gulls a 5-0 advantage at the end of the stanza.

• Second Quarter

Cross Ferrara picked up a goal 48 seconds into the period, but the Bullets raised the defensive pressure and held Salisbury off the board for the next 11 minutes. MacMillan accounted for four saves, including a stop on Moroney’s shot attempt with 6:43 left.

Sea Gulls tacked on two scores in the final minutes before Gettysburg broke through for its first goal with seconds to spare. Junior Connor Leach came up with a loose ball and drove down the field to find Fletcher for a goal with three seconds left.

• Third Quarter

Emory Wongus produced the opening goal of the second half, but Gettysburg built momentum with back-to-back scores. Senior Michael McCormick went to cage for the first tally and after winning the ensuing face-off, the Bullets scored again as freshman George Raymond dumped in a pass for Kolen with 10:32 left in the period. The Bullets tried three more shots at the goal, but each was thwarted by the Salisbury keeper.

• Fourth Quarter

Salisbury extended the lead to 11-3 with goals by Moroney and Posner at the start of the fourth quarter. Fletcher turned in his second tally on a feed by Kolen before the senior converted a nice pass from Horn in transition to cut the margin to 11-5 with 6:21 to play. Ellis made two more saves to keep the hosts off the board in the final minutes of play.

By the Numbers

• Salisbury out-shot Gettysburg 44-30. The Sea Gulls won 11-of-19 face-offs and were perfect on clear attempts (20-of-20).

• Kolen’s three points moved into a tie for 10th on Gettysburg’s career list with 193.

• Horn picked up his first point of the season on an assist to Kolen. The junior defenseman posted tallied three goals and four assists out of the backfield in 2019.

Where the Series Stands

Salisbury improved to 30-8 against Gettysburg in a series that dates back to 1992.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Senior Ashley Gehrin and sophomore Carly Rice tallied double-figure scoring and the 22nd-ranked Gettysburg College (21-4, 17-3 CC) women’s basketball team closed out the regular season in strong fashion with a 72-60 victory against Muhlenberg College (11-14, 9-11 CC) on Saturday afternoon inside Bream Gym on Senior Day.

Gettysburg 21 22 21 8 — 72

Muhlenberg 20 13 16 11 — 60

Top Performers — Gettysburg

- Ashley Gehrin ’20 – 17 points, 4 assists, 2 steals

- Carly Rice ’22 – 12 points, 3 rebounds

How It Happened…

• First Quarter

The Mules opened the game with a lay-up, but senior guard Kiera Cesareo drained a 3-pointer on the next possession, and shortly after classmate Gehrin knocked one from beyond the arc to go in front 8-4. The Mules rattled their way back, boosting an 8-2 run in the final two minutes to slice the Bullets lead down to one, 21-20.

• Second Quarter

The Bullets continued to rain from downtown as sophomore Christina Richson opened the second frame with back-to-back three’s to increase the lead to seven. Gettysburg’s largest lead of the first half grew to 14 off a pair of made free throws by Gehrin with under five on the clock. Mikaela McGarvey knocked down a trey to finish the scoring for the Mules, but the Bullets held a lead of more than seven at intermission.

• Third Quarter

Richson was perfect from three-point territory on the day and she opened the third frame with another from down deep. After a lay-up Gehrin, roughly three minutes in, the Bullets continued to hold a double-digit advantage for the remainder of the frame. Gettysburg out-scored Muhlenberg 21-16.

• Fourth Quarter

Gettysburg never let up and held at least a 14-plus lead throughout the whole frame until the end. Emily O’Mahoney sliced it to 12 in the closing minutes as she registered her fourth point of the game off a lay-up for the Mules.

By the Numbers

• The four seniors have helped the Bullets, and will continue to do so heading into the postseason, to the most successful four-year period in program history, which includes being the only graduating class at Gettysburg to capture 20-plus wins in each year, four postseason appearances, one Centennial Conference championship, and two berths in the NCAA Division III Tournament.

• Gehrin poured out 17 points to remain ranked eighth in program history with 1,261 points.

Centennial Conference Playoffs

• Haverford College (21-4, 18-2 CC) will serve as the host institution for the Centennial Conference Women’s Basketball Championship at Gooding Arena next Friday-Saturday as they earned the top seed. Gettysburg claimed the No. 2 seed, followed by Johns Hopkins University (17-8, 14-6 CC) at No. 3, Dickinson College (15-10, 13-7 CC) at No. 4, and Swarthmore College (13-12, 10-10 CC) at No. 5.

• Swarthmore will play at Dickinson in the first round in Carlisle on Tuesday, and Haverford will play the winner of the 4-5 game next Friday at 6 p.m.