Seniors Jillian Caputo, Sam Nicol and Julia Soares have been tagged captains for the Gettysburg College field hockey team in 2019.
“Each of these senior captains has played an integral role on the team during their tenure in our program,” said head coach Barb Jordan, who is entering her 18th season at Gettysburg. “They are each outstanding leaders with their own unique style. We are excited to work with them, and to watch them blend their styles and lead the team to success this fall.”
Caputo is coming off of her first year as the team’s starting goalkeeper. She started all 16 games and finished with a goals against average of 1.66. Caputo saved nearly 80 percent of the shots she saw on goal and totaled 107 saves on the year. She recorded shutouts against Alvernia University and Bryn Mawr College and she stopped a career-high 20 shots against No. 13 Franklin & Marshall College. The senior keeper also logged 14 saves in a 2-1 victory over No. 17 Catholic University. In her career, the health sciences major has appeared in 19 games and racked up 113 saves.
Nicol started all 16 games on the defensive side of the field last fall. A stout on-ball defender, she tallied a team-high six defensive saves, all of which came in the final five games of the season. Nicol tallied a pair of defensive stops in a double-overtime loss to Swarthmore College and followed up with two more saves in the very next outing against No. 11 Johns Hopkins University. An English major, Nicol has appeared in 23 games during her career.
Soares earned her second All-Centennial Conference honor and was named All-South Region Second Team in 2018. She emerged as the team’s top offensive threat last fall, netting team highs with nine goals, 19 points, and 76 shots. A first-team all-conference selection, she tallied four game-winning goals and Gettysburg went 5-1 in games in which she scored. Soares knocked in two goals in three different games, including both tallies in a 2-1 win over Washington College. The 2018 CC Scholar Athlete of the Year and a political science major, the senior has tallied 15 goals, five assists, and 35 points in 44 career games.
Gettysburg posted a record of 6-10 overall and went 3-7 in conference play last season. Ten of the team’s decisions were decided by one goal.
The Bullets kick off the 2019 campaign at home against Shenandoah University on Friday, Aug. 30, at 4 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: The senior trio of Thomas Keane, Raff Mazzone and Ezekiel Omosanya have been chosen as the 2019 team captains for the Gettysburg College men’s soccer team, as announced by head coach Mark Mettrick.
Keane, who is entering his fourth season with the Bullets, split time in the frame last season to finish with a 1.52 goals-against average, 26 saves, .650 save percentage, and a shutout. He stopped a season-high five saves on three different occasions and notched his shutout in Gettysburg’s 1-0 overtime victory against Susquehanna University. Throughout his career in the Orange and Blue, he has started in 30 games, holds a 1.26 goals-against average, 94 saves, .718 save percentage, seven shutouts, and a 15-12 record. Keane, who was named to the 2018 Centennial Conference Fall Academic Honor Roll, is an organization and management studies major and a business and international relations minor.
Mazzone appeared and started in 16 games for Gettysburg during the 2018 campaign. The senior defender tallied his lone assist of the season in the Bullets 3-1 victory against McDaniel College. During his three-year career, he has started in 47 of 49 games, notched one goal, three assists, and one game-winner. Mazzone, who has studied abroad in Seville, Spain, is an economics major.
Omosanya, who was also a team captain last season, played and started 15 matches as he showcased another exceptional year in the center-back position for Gettysburg. He was named to the United Soccer Coaches Division III All-Atlantic Region Second Team, becoming the first Bullets defender to earn three all-region accolades. He also tabbed First-Team All-Centennial Conference laurels for the third-straight season. The economics major and writing minor has started 45 of 46 games, accumulated five goals, and three game-winning shots in three seasons for the Orange and Blue.
The three defenders anchored the defense to five shutouts and an outstanding 1.09 goals-against average a year ago. They also helped the squad finish the regular season tied-for-fourth in the conference in goals-against (19) and limited its opponents to just one goal in seven matches.
After making the Centennial Conference playoffs for the second consecutive season, the Bullets will be looking to make it three in a row this season. Gettysburg will open the 2019 campaign at Catholic University on Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. with the home opener scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. against Christopher Newport University.
