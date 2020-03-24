Gettysburg College junior third baseman Matt Szczesny was selected to the final D3baseball.com Team of the Week, it was recently announced.
Szczesny hit a blistering .667 (12-for-18) with nine runs scored, a double, two home runs, and seven RBI in four games to close out Gettysburg’s spring break trip to Florida. He slugged 1.056 thanks to his first two home runs of the season in a doubleheader against Northwestern (Minn.-St. Paul) University in which he went 8-for-10 with four runs and six RBI. The junior third baseman tallied four more hits in wins over Dominican University and Marymount (Va.) University, adding three runs scored and an RBI in the latter outing.
