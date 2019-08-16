Senior Sam Sheldon and junior Dylan McKeever have been selected as captains of the Gettysburg College men’s cross country team, head coach Aubrey Shenk has announced.
“Sam and Dylan are excellent role models who have established themselves as committed and dedicated runners,” said Shenk, who begins his 10th season at the helm, “They both have shown significant improvement through their work ethic, desire, and on-going self-confidence development. Sam and Dylan will be outstanding leaders for our men’s team.”
Sheldon, who is entering his fourth season on the cross country team, competed in six races last season. He was the top finisher for the Bullets first two races a season ago and was the team’s No. 3 runner at the NCAA Division III Mid-East Regional, cruising the course in 28:43. His season-best mark was clocked at 26:52 at the Lebanon Valley Invitational, which was the third-fastest time on the team, placing him 14th overall. The history major and political science/physics minor is also a member of the Gettysburg track and field team, involved with the Shot in the Dark Improvisation Comedy club, and a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity on campus.
A two-year member of the cross country squad, McKeever is coming off a tremendous sophomore campaign in which he was Gettysburg’s No. 2 runner in five of the nine races. He registered a personal-record (PR) mark of 27:10.8 at the Centennial Conference Championships, finishing 35th overall. McKeever was also the team’s top finisher at the annual Gettysburg Invitational, blazing through the muddy 8,000-meter course in 27:20 to place 37th. Last season, he was named to the Centennial Conference Fall Academic Honor Roll and earned USTFCCCA All-Academic individual recognition. The health sciences major and chemistry and biology minor is also a member of the Gettysburg track and field team, a Student-Athlete Advisory Committee member, and involved with the EMT and Pre-Health Professions club on campus.
Gettysburg opens its season Aug. 30 at the Light Up the Night race, hosted by Dickinson College at 6:45 p.m. The Bullets will be hosting their annual Gettysburg Invitational on Oct. 19 and the Centennial Conference Championship on Nov. 2.
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Senior Leah Hill and sophomore Ashlyn Booher will serve as captains of the Gettysburg College women’s cross country team, head coach Aubrey Shenk has announced.
“Leah and Ashlyn are excellent role models who are committed and dedicated runners well suited to lead the cross country team,” said Shenk. “Leah, who dealt with and overcame several injuries in her early college career, has established a perseverance quality that few athletes possess. Ashlyn, the first sophomore captain of the women’s team, displays work ethic and grit that inspires others to follow.”
Hill is entering her third season with the Bullets after missing last season due to studying abroad in Wollongong, Australia. During the 2017 campaign, she competed in three races with her best 6K time coming at the Delaware Valley Invitational, clocking 28:19.6. The organization and management studies major and Spanish minor is also a member of the Gettysburg track and field team, a Student Assistant at the Center for Global Education on campus, and recently held a Development Internship at the Philadelphia Orchestra Association.
Booher returns to the Bullets squad after finishing a great freshman showing. She was among the Bullets top-eight in each of her nine races last season and was the team’s No. 5 runner at the Centennial Conference Championship and the No. 3 runner at the NCAA Mid-East Regional. She clocked a personal-record (PR) time of 24:45.28 at the Lebanon Valley Last Chance Run to finish 10th overall. The political science and economics major is also a member of the Gettysburg track and field team and served as a State Representative intern in the PA 193rd district.
