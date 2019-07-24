GRAND LAKE, Colo. – The Gettysburg College women’s lacrosse team set a new program standard with five student-athletes selected to the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Zag Sports Academic Honor Roll.
Earning spots on the academic squad for this past year were 2019 graduate Lauren Cole and rising seniors Liza Barr, Casey Cole, Ella Orzechowski and Courtney Patterson.
To earn a spot on the honor roll, a student-athlete must be nominated by her school, achieve at least junior status academically, and have a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or greater. Gettysburg’s five selections topped the previous program high of four in 2010.
Lauren Cole earned a spot on the academic squad for the second consecutive season. The former transfer from Fairfield University produced her best statistical season in 2019, racking up 31 goals, 16 assists, and 47 points in 21 games. She finished her three-year career in orange and blue with 65 goals, 19 assists, and 84 points in 53 games and helped the Bullets capture two national titles and two conference titles. A political science major, Cole is working toward being an intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy.
Barr was one of the top playmakers in the country and led the nation with a Centennial Conference and program record 75 assists this spring. Her 127 points ranked second in school history. She was named All-America First Team, All-Metro Region First Team, CC Attacker of the Year, and All-CC First Team. Barr already ranks fifth in in program history with 102 career assists and she ranks 13th with 215 points. An organization and management studies major, Barr was also a first-team Academic All-District selection by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Casey Cole served in a reserve role at goalkeeper behind two-time all-region honoree Bailey Pilder ’19. Cole performed well when called upon, posting a 3.48 goals against average and .750 save percentage in seven outings. A computer science and French major, she has logged a 4.09 GAA and .635 save percentage in 22 games between the pipes.
Orzechowski broke through for a career year in 2019 with 24 goals, 15 assists, and 39 points, while playing all 21 games. She scored a point in each of Gettysburg’s final eight contests, including three goals and an assist in the team’s victory over No. 4 Franklin & Marshall College in the CC Championship game. A health science major, Orzechowski has accumulated 47 goals, 26 assists, and 73 points in 50 career games.
Patterson adds the academic award to an already full trophy case from 2019. She was tagged Division III Midfielder of the Year as well as All-America First Team, All-Metro Region First Team, CC Midfielder of the Year, and All-CC First Team. She started all 21 games and finished with career highs for points (50), goals (39), and assists (11). The midfielder also paced the team with 34 ground balls and 100 draw controls, becoming just the third Bullet to reach the century mark in draws. A three-time all-conference selection, Patterson already ranks fourth on the program’s career list with 246 draw controls. The health sciences major has tallied 90 goals and 15 assists over 68 career games.
Additionally, Gettysburg as a team was selected a Zag Sports Academic Honor Squad for the 11th time in the last 12 seasons. To qualify for this honor, a team must have posted a 3.0 or higher team GPA for the 2018-19 academic year.
Gettysburg wrapped up another successful season with a 19-2 overall record. The Bullets spent eight weeks as the No. 1 ranked team in the country and finished fifth in the final national poll released by the IWLCA. The team captured its 12th Centennial title and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 18th consecutive season.
