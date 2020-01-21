The Gettysburg College women’s basketball team climbed the national rankings in both the D3hoops.com and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) polls.

After tying at No. 22 in the WBCA Top 25 Poll last week, the Bullets move up two spots to No. 20 with 44 points, while George Fox University (11-4) holds the No. 19 position with 46 points. In the D3hoops.com Top 25 Poll, Gettysburg climbed three places to No. 22 (127 points) after holding No. 25 a week ago. Ranking above the Orange and Blue is the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse (12-4) at No. 21. Tufts University (16-0), Bowdoin College (17-0), and Hope College (16-0) remain at the top three positions in both national polls.

Gettysburg won its 14th consecutive game after defeating Centennial Conference opponents Dickinson College and Washington College last week. Head Coach Nate Davis picked up his 100th career victory at Gettysburg in the 62-52 decision against Dickinson, becoming the second in program history to achieve the milestone. The legendary Mike Kirkpatrick, who was at the helm for 26 years, is the all-time leader in wins at Gettysburg with a 379-271 record. Senior Ashley Gehrin finished with a team-high 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting against the Red Devils. In the win against Washington, four players registered double-figure scoring as Gettysburg tied a program record 14 made three-pointers to claim its 14th win in a row. Gehrin paced the scoring with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting, seven rebounds, and two assists. Classmate Kiera Cesareo accumulated 15 points, and sophomores Carly Rice and Mackenzie Tinner followed with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

With 14 straight victories, the Bullets are only three games away from tying the program record. The 1984-85 squad holds the longest winning streak in program history at 17, which is also the season they appeared in the NCAA tournament.

Gettysburg’s hot-shooting has the team ranked first in Division III in three-point percentage (41.9) and third in field goal percentage (48.5) while ranking sixth in defensive rebounds per game (32.8).

In league action, the Bullets continue to keep the top spot. Haverford College (11-3, 8-1 CC) is right behind in second with its only loss coming against the Orange and Blue, and Johns Hopkins University (10-5, 7-3 CC) is in third.

Gettysburg welcomes Johns Hopkins to Bream Gym tonight at 6 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Gettysburg College basketball team will be raising awareness for two cancer research organizations – Coaches vs. Cancer and Go 4 The Goal Foundation during its home events this week.

The coaching staff will join coaches from across the country in the Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers Week sponsored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. The team will also be “lacing up” in support of the Go 4 The Goal Foundation that raises funds and awareness for pediatric cancer.

Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers Week is a nationwide event when basketball coaches across the country unite for a common cause – saving lives from cancer! Coaches and their staff across the nation wear sneakers with their suits during games to raise awareness and help save lives from cancer by raising funds and encouraging people to educate themselves about cancer prevention, screening, and early detection.

The Go 4 The Goal Foundation was founded by Richard and Beth Stefanacci in 2006 after their son, Richard, was diagnosed a rare form of cancer. Teams across the country have been lacing up with gold laces in support of the foundation since 2011. At Go 4 The Goal, they believe that nothing should stop children from achieving their goals. They provide immediate financial and emotional help, whether that is paying bills, funding travel, or granting wishes to patients, families, and communities.

Gettysburg head coach B.J. Dunne and assistants Evan Elberg, Dan Haddon and George Seff will don sneakers to go with their usual coaching attire as the Bullets take on No. 15 Johns Hopkins University tonight at 8 p.m., while the team will be sporting yellow shoelaces as part of the Go 4 The Goal Foundation.

Fans can show their support for Coaches vs. Cancer by making a donation at the door prior to the game. All proceeds will be sent to the NABC and Go 4 The Goal.

For more information on either Coaches vs. Cancer or Go 4 The Goal, please visit http://www.nabc.com/programs/coaches_vs_cancer and https://www.go4thegoal.org/lace-up-for-pediatric-cancer.