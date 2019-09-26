COACH TO CURE MD — Dayton and Blake Biesecker participated in football practice on Wednesday at Gettysburg College. The Biesecker brothers are pictured with Bullet captains Ryan Greene (left) and Charles Hagen (right). They will serve as honorary captains for Saturday’s game between Gettysburg College and McDaniel.
The Gettysburg College football received a boost in its preparation for this Saturday’s game at McDaniel College as twins Dayton and Blake Biesecker stopped by practice on Wednesday.
For seven years, Dayton and Blake have carried on an annual tradition in serving as honorary captains and performing the opening coin toss at a Bullets football game in conjunction with Coach To Cure MD, a project of Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy in partnership with the American Football Coaches Association. This Saturday marks the 12th Coach To Cure MD event.
