• Mount St. Mary’s opened the 2019-20 men’s basketball season by giving Georgetown all it could handle before falling, 81-68, on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena. The Mount led by 12 at the half, and extended the advantage to 46-27 with just over 17 minutes remaining. The Hoyas tied the score at 56-56, but the Mount responded to take a 67-61 lead with 6:29 left in the game. The Hoyas, however, rattled off the next 20 point to rally for the win. Jalen Gibbs led the Mount with 19 points while Vado Morse added 18 in the game.

• The Mount is 83-27 all-time in home openers, including a 19-12 mark since moving to NCAA Division I in 1988-89. The Mount lost its home opener to North Carolina A&T, 74-60, on Nov. 21 last year. Mount St .Mary’s is 4-4 over its past eight home openers.

• Gettysburg holds a 34-23 lead in the all-time series that began on January 11, 1912. This will be the first meeting between the teams since a 112-83 Mount victory on Nov. 21, 1987. The teams have played just three times (all Mount wins) since Gettysburg’s last win in the series, a 78-63 victory on Dec. 9, 1953.

• Mount St. Mary’s was picked to finish in seventh place in the annual Northeast Conference Preseason Coaches Poll. Long Island has been tabbed as the preseason NEC favorites, followed by Sacred Heart, Saint Francis U, Fairleigh Dickinson, Robert Morris, Bryant, Mount St. Mary’s, St. Francis Brooklyn, Wagner, Central Connecticut and Merrimack.

• Up next, the Mount heads to Washington for a 9 p.m (ET) matchup against the Huskies on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The game can be seen on the Pac-12 Network.