Sophomore Sam Nonemaker was named the Centennial Conference Men’s Swimming Athlete of the Week, it was announced on Tuesday.
Nonemaker glided his way to five individual victories in a pair of conference dual wins for Gettysburg last week. Against McDaniel College, the sophomore won both the 200 IM (1:56.95) and the 100 free (47.01), racing to the eighth-fastest time in program history in the former event. Three days later Nonemaker completed a hat trick against Ursinus College with wins in three individual events: 50 free (21.28), 100 free (47.40), and 200 IM (1:59.14). He also led the 400 medley relay team to a new pool record at Ursinus with a mark of 3:29.51. That time currently ranks 10th in Division III.
