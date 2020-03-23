After 13 years leading the Gettysburg College wrestling program, head coach Andy Vogel will be leaving the Bullets to become head men’s wrestling coach and director of wrestling operations at Hiram College in Ohio.

Vogel will be the first head men’s wrestling coach at Hiram since the institution disbanded the sport in 1987. The first season for the Terriers will be 2020-21.

“Leaving Gettysburg is an extremely difficult decision, and I am proud to have been part of the team for the past 13 seasons,” said Vogel. “The relationships I have had with the wrestlers, assistant coaches, and athletic staff will continue to influence me for the rest of my coaching career. I am grateful to former Director of Athletics Dave Wright for giving me my first opportunity to become a head coach and to Mike Mattia and Susan Fumagalli Mahoney for their current leadership.”

Vogel arrived at Gettysburg in the summer of 2007 and wasted little time in growing the program and achieving new levels of success. He inherited a team of just 10 wrestlers in 2007-08 and over the course of the last decade, the number of eligible competitors has grown to anywhere from 20-30 each season.

In his first season at the helm, he coached the program’s first All-American in a decade and he has overseen the development of three All-Americans, 10 national qualifiers, and eight Centennial Conference champions in all. Since the start of the NCAA Division III Regional Championship format in 2013, Vogel has coached 18 regional place-winners. He has also coached six of the seven Gettysburg grapplers to win 100 career matches.

In 2018-19, Gettysburg achieved its first national ranking in Vogel’s tenure, placing No. 22 in the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Division III Poll. In 2016-17, the Bullets placed third at the CC Championship and went on to grab eighth at the NCAA Division III East Regional. The team won 10 dual matches in back-to-back seasons for the first time in almost two decades in 2016-17 and 2017-18. Gettysburg finished 20th at the NCAA Division III Championship in 2013.

“My assistants Pankil Chander and Gino Frank have been integral parts of the team and deserve credit for our success,” Vogel was quick to point out. “Gino has been with me for all 13 seasons at Gettysburg, and he was there when we started with just 10 wrestlers on the team in 2007.”

In addition to his coaching duties, Vogel has served as the department’s compliance officer over the last 13 years. He was promoted to assistant athletic director in 2012.

“Andy is a leader in the wrestling community, and his skills will certainly be missed,” said Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Campus Recreation Mike Mattia. “He has done an outstanding job with our wrestling program over the last 13 seasons, and he has been a tremendous resource for our entire department when it comes to NCAA compliance. His practical nature, and willingness to help where needed will be hard to replace. However, we are happy for him and his family in their move closer to home, and we certainly wish him nothing but success in his new venture.”

A native of Stow, Ohio, Vogel was a three-time All-American at Messiah College. He finished runner-up at 149 pounds in 2001 and placed seventh in both 2002 and 2003. A three-time Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) champion, he set school records for wins (157), takedowns (422), and near-falls (190). He was inducted into Messiah’s Athletics Hall of Honor in 2015.

Vogel graduated from Messiah with a degree in electrical engineering in 2003. He was named the school’s Senior Athlete of the Year, Senior Male Sportsmanship Award recipient, and MAC Winter Male Scholar Athlete of the Year. He was also awarded a prestigious postgraduate scholarship from the NCAA. Vogel earned his master’s degree in sports leadership from Northeastern University in 2016.

Prior to arriving in Gettysburg, Vogel was an assistant wrestling coach at Wheaton (Ill.) College. He has served as a teacher and instructor at various wrestling camps at his undergraduate alma mater and other institutions. He is a USA Wrestling Bronze Certified coach and in 2010 he was selected to take part in the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Coaching Leadership Academy.

Aside from his collegiate activities, Vogel has been active in the wrestling community for many years, including founding a website completely devoted to NCAA Division III wrestling (www.d3wrestle.com). In 2015, d3wrestle.com was named Website of the Year by the National Wrestling Media Association.

The next Gettysburg head wrestling coach inherits a robust squad of 23 returning competitors next season. The team lost regional place-winner and 100-match winner Colin Devlin ’20 to graduation, but the majority of the lineup returns intact, including conference place-winner Sean Thompson ’21 and regional place-winner Ray Martin ’22.

“I am confident that the next head wrestling coach at Gettysburg College will be able to get off to a great start because of the high-quality individuals on the team,” said Vogel. “There are excellent leaders and wrestlers who are committed to being great, and that is all any coach can ask for.”

Hiram will be one of three institutions in the North Coast Athletic Conference to feature wrestling, joining Wabash College and Ohio Wesleyan University. The school is also adding women’s wrestling, which will begin competition in 2021-22.

“I am excited to have the chance to build a brand new team at Hiram, though it will certainly be a challenge. I would not be able to take on this challenge if I had not been given the opportunity to coach at Gettysburg, and I will cherish the 13 years I spent here.”