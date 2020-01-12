Five Bullets reached double-digit scoring as the Gettysburg College (12-1, 8-0 CC) women’s basketball team outlast Haverford College (10-3, 7-1 CC), 69-64, in a tightly contested Centennial Conference battle of the unbeatens on the road Saturday afternoon.

Gettysburg 11 20 21 17 — 69

Haverford 7 22 15 20 — 64

Top Performers - Gettysburg

- Christina Richson ’22 – 15 points, 4-of-5 FG, 5 rebounds, 3 assists

- Mackenzie Tinner ’22 – 14 points, 6-of-11 FG, 7 rebounds

- Ashley Gehrin ’20 – 12 points, 4-of-7 FG, 2 assists

- Meredith Brown ’21 – 12 points, 4-of-8 FG

- Carly Rice ’22 – 10 points, 4-8 FG, 2 assists

Top Performers - Haverford

- Anna-Sophia Capizzi – 25 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists

- Megan Furch – 15 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals

- Julianna Clark – 12 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals

How It Happened…

• First Quarter

o A lay-up by Brown in the first 13 seconds of the game helped the Bullets to trigger a 9-2 run midway through the frame. From there until the end of the frame, the two squads battled it out defensively as Gettysburg’s last set of points came from Tinner at the 3:44 marker, and the final three Haverford points came from the charity stripe.

• Second Quarter

o After a defensive first quarter, the Fords and Bullets were feeling it from downtown to open the quarter, as four of the first five made combined baskets were 3-pointers. The offensive intensity continued to pick up as both teams combined for 42 points with Haverford out-scoring Gettysburg 22-20. The Fords leading scorer Anna-Sophia Capizzi tallied a trey with 25 seconds remaining to cut the deficit down to two, but the Bullets held on to a 31-29 advantage at the half.

• Third Quarter

o The 3-pointers continued to rain for Gettysburg as Richson and Gehrin each notched one to start the third quarter. The Orange and Blue pushed its advantage to the largest of the game at 10 (49-39) after registering six-straight points, four of which came from Tinner. Richson capped off the third by hitting a trey to make it 52-44.

• Fourth Quarter

o The most significant margin Gettysburg held was 10 points, which occurred twice, but the Fords never backed down. A pair of free throws by Nyla Robinson and a trey by Julianna Clark brought Haverford within three (60-47) with 1:15 showing. Haverford made a strong case for a comeback, but the Bullets netted their last nine points at the charity stripe, hitting a fantastic nine of ten in the final minute.

By the Numbers

• After the win, Gettysburg takes sole possession of first place in the CC standings.

• Gettysburg finished 25-of-52 (48.1 percent) from the field, 6-of-15 (40 percent) from three-point range, and 13-of-17 (76.5 percent) from the charity stripe.

• Haverford went 22-of-62 (35.5 percent) from the floor, 7-of-19 (36.8 percent) from beyond the arc, and 13-of-18 (72.2 percent) from the free throw line.

• The Bullets bench out-scored the Fords 26-6.

• Gettysburg held the 38-30 edge in rebounds.

• For the first time this season, five Gettysburg players finish in double-figure scoring.

• Richson tallied a career-high 15 points and tied a career-high five rebounds.

• Tinner collected her second straight double-digit scoring output and has grabbed at least seven or more rebounds in the last two games.

Quote from the Coach

“We are so proud of the effort and focus of our team today,” said head coach Nate Davis. “Haverford is a really good team that is well-coached and will make you earn everything. We had some great balance and had players make some big plays down the stretch to ensure we came away with the win.”

Where the Series Stands

Gettysburg holds the 33-14 all-time series lead against Haverford. In the last ten meetings, the Bullets are 6-4, which includes the conference playoffs. The two squads have met in the conference championship game in back-to-back seasons.

Next Up

Gettysburg travels to Dickinson College (6-6, 4-3 CC) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.