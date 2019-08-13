Seniors Ryan Greene and Charles Hagen have been selected a team captains for the Gettysburg College football team this season.
“Ryan and Charles are great examples of the ideal of a student-athlete,” said Kevin Burke ’90, who enters his second year at the helm of the Bullets. “They’re both well respected by their teammates, coaches, and the entire campus community. They’ve shown great leadership already and I’m excited to see that same type of leadership for us to lean on for the 2019 Gettysburg College football program.”
Greene has been a major contributor on the defensive line throughout his tenure with the Bullets. He’s appeared in 27 games over the last three seasons and totaled 94 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for a loss, and two forced fumbles. He’s coming off his best statistical season in 2018 which saw him tally a career-high 45 tackles and six tackles for a loss. Greene posted 10 tackles, two tackles for a loss, and 1.5 sacks against McDaniel College last fall. The organization and management studies major is a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon and works as an attendant in the Jaeger Center for Athletics, Recreation and Fitness.
Hagen has appeared in seven contests as a wide receiver and special teams player in each of the last two campaigns. He posted a pair of rushing attempts last fall. Like his co-captain, Hagen is an OMS major and a member of SAE. He’s involved in a number of leadership roles on campus, including serving as a tour guide in Admissions, Learning Group Facilitator for the Garthwait Leadership Center, Scholarship and Community Service Chair for SAE, and a member of the Order of Omega Greek Honor Society. He studied abroad in Rome last January and recently worked as a commercial insurance intern with Lockton Companies in Washington, D.C.
Gettysburg will look to rebound from an injury-plagued 2018 season that saw the Bullets go 1-9 overall and 1-8 in the Centennial Conference. The 2019 campaign kicks off with the team’s only non-conference outing under the lights at Bridgewater College on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. The home opener will take place the following Saturday against Ursinus College at 1 p.m.
