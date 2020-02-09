It was another thrilling showdown between the last two Centennial Conference champions with Haverford College (18-3, 15-1 CC) picking up some key plays down the stretch to end the best winning streak in league history and hand 16th-ranked Gettysburg College (19-2, 15-1 CC) a 54-51 loss inside Bream Gym Saturday afternoon.

Gettysburg 13 9 14 15 — 51

Haverford 18 8 10 18 — 54

Top Performers — Gettysburg

- Carly Rice ’22 – 14 points,

- Meredith Brown ’21 – 12 points, 7 rebs

- Ashley Gehrin ’20 – 8 points

Top Performers – Haverford

- Anna-Sophia Capizzi – 20 points, 5 rebs

- Megan Fursh – 10 points, 4 rebounds

- Julianna Clark – 10 points, 6 rebounds

How It Happened…

• First Quarter

o Capizzi delivered 10 points as Haverford jumped out to a 15-2 lead. The Bullets battled back and sliced the deficit to 16-13 following a three-pointer by Rice and a lay-up by sophomore Mackenzie Tinner with 32 seconds left. Furch converted the final bucket with under 10 seconds left to push Haveford in front 18-13.

• Second Quarter

o Gettysburg continued its run with Rice coming off a screen to knock down another deep shot at the start of the second period. The Bullets held the Fords without a field goal for the first four minutes of the period and sophomore Christina Richson knocked down a 3-pointer to give the hosts their first lead at 19-18 with 6:18 left.

o Furch answered to push Haverford back in front, but another 3-pointer by Gehrin handed the lead right back to Gettysburg. Haverford ran off the final six points of the half to take a 26-22 lead into the locker room.

• Third Quarter

o The Fords led by six (30-24) after a lay-up by Capizzi, but the Bullets scored the next six points to force another tie. Haverford only scored four points – all from the free throw line — over the final five minutes of the period, while sophomore Avery Bennett knocked down a pair of free throws to tie the game 36-36 heading into the final quarter.

• Fourth Quarter

o The two conference powers traded blows back-and-forth with neither team managing more than a single possession lead until the waning seconds. The Bullets grabbed their final lead on a 3-pointer by Rice, which made it 44-43 with 5:40 remaining. Furch came right back with a lay-up to put the Fords back in front.

o Rice missed a 3-pointer with 1:49 left, but freshman Olivia Matto dove on the carom and retained the possession for the Bullets. Rice cashed in on the second 3-point try to tie the game 49-49 with 1:42 to go.

o A second-chance opportunity set the stage for the go-ahead bucket when Nyla Robinson tracked down a missed shot and Capizzi swished a baseline jumper to give Haverford a 51-49 edge with 42 seconds left. A turnover on the next possession forced the Bullets to foul and Clark hit two free throws to push the margin to four (53-49) with only 11 seconds left.

o Senior Emma Hahner cleaned up a missed shot with a lay-up with four seconds left. Gettysburg sent Cortlyn Morris to the line and the Ford guard hit her second try. The Bullets were unable to get off a potential game-tying shot as Clark intercepted a pass before the buzzer.

By the Numbers

• The Bullets came into the game ranked No. 16 in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Associations Top 25 Poll and No. 19 in the D3hoops.com Top 25 Poll.

• Gettysburg saw its conference and program record winning streak stopped at 19 games. The team’s only previous loss was against then-No. 10 Messiah College in the season opener.

• Gettysburg and Haverford are now tied atop the Centennial Conference standings with four games remaining on the schedule. The team with the best conference record at season’s end will host the championship tournament.

• The Bullets and Fords have met in the CC title game in each of the last two seasons inside Bream Gym. Gettysburg won the championship in 2018, while Haverford won last season. The teams also met in the CC semifinals in 2017 with the Bullets pulling out the win on Haverford’s home court.

• The Bullets finished 16-of-47 (34.0 percent) from the floor, while the Fords hit 19-of-57 (33.3 percent) of their attempts.

• Rice played a season-high 38 minutes and hit double-figures for the eighth time this season. She finished one three-pointer shy of a season high.

Where the Series Stands

Gettysburg holds a 33-15 edge in the all-time series. The teams have split the regular-season series in each of the last four seasons. Ten of the last 14 meetings have been decided by nine points or less.

Next Up

Gettysburg hosts McDaniel College (8-12, 5-11 CC) on Wednesday at 8 p.m.