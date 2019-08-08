For four innings, Hanover’s Jon Karlheim was able to lock up Cashtown’s high-powered offense and the lanky right-hander carried a one-run lead into the bottom of the fifth.
That’s when the Pirates’ offense exploded, scoring eight times over their final two turns at bat and went on to a 9-2 victory over the Raiders in Game 1 of the best-of-five South Penn League championship series Thursday evening at the Cashtown Fire Department.
Hanover (23-12-1) had taken a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth when Austin Kibler belted a double off the left field fence — missing a home run by a couple of feet — that scored Kenny Horney with the go-ahead run with one out.
Cashtown’s Chase King kept Kibler stranded at second as he induced Pat Brady to foul out to first before fanning Clint Roche to escape further trouble.
J.C. Collins began the bottom of the fifth with a single and took second on Mike Tempel’s sac bunt.
A double by D.J. Cool plated Collins to tie it and Ethan Ketterman followed with a single to chase home Cool with the eventual winning run.
“I was trying to be patient and get a pitch to hit. Just trying to do my job,” Ketterman said. “When D.J. got to third on a wild pitch, I was just trying to get a ball in the air to the outfield deep enough to score him.”
Chris Schachle then capped an eight-pitch at bat with line drive single to right field to score Ketterman and bump the advantage to 4-2.
“I was worried that a big inning was coming and I probably should’ve changed pitchers before it did,” Hanover manager Mark Lomenzo said. “That said, we’re playing a best-of-five series, so you can’t wear out your pitching in Game 1.”
Cashtown (31-4) struck for five more runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the game out of reach.
Tempel’s bunt single loaded the bases for Cool with nobody out and his suicide squeeze scored Simeon Davis, who had singled to begin the inning.
Karlheim fielded Cool’s bunt and threw wide of first, allowing Collins and Tempel to also come all the way around to score. Ketterman then doubled home Cool and Robert Rohrbaugh followed with a single to score Ketterman and cap the scoring for the evening.
“We had threatened early in the game, so I wasn’t really worried,” Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman said. “I thought that we’d have a big inning, eventually.”
Hanover had grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Mark Phillips blooped a single to shallow center that scored Pat Brady with the game’s first run.
That lead didn’t stand for long as Cashtown had an answer in its half of the first when Rohrbaugh’s ground out scored Tempel to even things at 1-1.
King worked a complete game for the Buccos and allowed two runs and seven hits with two strikeouts and one walk. He threw strikes on 59 of his 93 pitches.
“I never plan to strike out a bunch of guys against Hanover. I had a game against them earlier this year where I didn’t strikeout anybody,” King said. “They’ve got a bunch of veterans on their team that know what they’re doing at the plate. Fortunately, we have an excellent defense and that allows you to trust them that they’ll make the plays behind you.”
Ethan Ketterman led Cashtown’s 15-hit attack with three knocks, scoring twice and driving in two runs while Tempel, Cool, Rohrbaugh and Schachle each supplied two hits to the cause. Horney had a pair of hits for the Raiders.
Game 2 of the series is slated for Saturday at Diller Field in Hanover at 1 p.m.
“Hanover is an experienced group that knows how to win games,” Eric Ketterman said. “They just beat a really good New Oxford team to get here, so we’re going to have to beat them two more times. They aren’t going to hand us anything.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Hanover 100 010 0 — 2 7 1
Cashtown 100 035 x — 9 15 0
Jon Karlheim and Kenny Horney; Chase King and J.C. Collins. WP: King. LP: Karlheim. SO-BB: Karlheim 2-1; King 2-1. 2B: H — Austin Kibler; C — D.J. Cool, Ethan Ketterman.
