Cashtown 19, Gettysburg 0
It took the Pirates only five innings to put the final squeeze on the top seed in the South Penn League playoffs on Wednesday.
Chris Schachle drove home four runs and hit a homer, Zach and Ethan Ketterman collected three hits apiece and Josh Topper pounded a double and a triple to help Cashtown pile up 19 runs in the first three frames. Zach Ketterman also hit a dinger in the contest.
DJ Cool worked his way into playoff form, tossing a no-hitter that included two walks.
Cashtown 7(10)2 00 — 19 15 0
Gettysburg 000 00 — 0 0 3 DJ Cool and JC Collins. Cole Minovich, Freddie Joye (2), Troy Litten (5) and Austin Ivey. WP: Cool. LP: Minovich. K-BB: Cool 5-2, Minovich 1-8, Joye 0-1, litten 0-1. 2B: C-Josh Topper, Michael Negro. 3B: C- Topper; HR: C- Chris Schachle, Zach Ketterman.
Cashtown 14, Littlestown 4
The Pirates put away the Dodgers in six innings, thanks to a few big offensive performances on Tuesday.
Dillon Gebler mashed a pair of doubles as part of a three hit night, Robert Rohrbaugh drove in four runs with a two-hit evening that included four RBI, and Dylan Ed smashed a homer while driving in three runs. Zach Ketterman and Michael Tempel set the table with two hits and a walk apiece.
Littlestown’s attack wasn’t toothless, as Justin Keith hit a double, part of a 2-for-3 night. Jared Murren mashed a solo homer as well. He also had two hits.
Chase King picked up the win, striking out five and walking none.
