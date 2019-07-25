North Carroll 6, Hanover 3
The Panthers scored three times in the opening inning and never trailed from there, upsetting the homestanding Raiders in Game 1 of their best-of-three playoff series on Thursday.
Andrew Wilmer opened the scoring with an RBI single before veteran Elijah Wingate drove in a pair of runs with a base knock in the first. Wingate finished with a game-high three RBI.
Ryan Gerber and Connor Risner were both 2-for-4 for North Carroll (11-18), which entered the playoffs as the No. 6 seed.
Steve Stonesifer logged 5.1 innings on the mound before giving way to Zac Nedzel, who struck out three en route to recording the final five outs.
Zack Rudisill went 2-for-4 for the Raiders (18-10-1), tagging a solo home run. Clint Roche and Bob Taylor collected two hits apiece, including two-baggers. Roche, Taylor and Adam Smith had an RBI each.
The Panthers play host to the Raiders in Game 2, slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday.
North Carroll 301 200 0 — 6 10 0
Hanover 100 011 1 — 4 9 2
Stonesifer, Nedzel (6). Karlheim, Baadte (4). WP: Stonesifer. LP: Karlheim. SO-BB: Stonesifer 1-3, Nedzel 3-1, Karlheim 3-2, Baadte 2-3. 2B: NC-T. Wilmer; H-Roche, Taylor. HR: H-Rudisill
Cashtown 14, Brushtown 0
The Pirates pounded out a dozen runs in the first of five frames played on Thursday, blanking the Bulldogs in Game 1 of their playoff series.
Cashtown (26-3) unleashed a 14-hit attack paced by DJ Cool who stroked a double, two singles and drove in three runs. Chase King also doubled and finished with three RBI. Zach Ketterman and Michael Tempel laced two singles apiece while Robert Rohrbaugh and Dillon Gebler both plated a pair of runs.
Josh Topper and DJ Cool each allowed a run in their respective mound stints, combining for nine strikeouts.
Jarred Raubenstine and Evan Basler singled for Brushtown (0-28).
Brushtown 0 00 00 — 0 2 2
Cashtown (12)02 0x — 14 14 1
Grove, Walker (2) and Wegaman. Topper, Cool (3) and Collins. WP: Topper. LP: Grove. SO-BB: Grove 0-3, Walker 1-1, Topper 4-0, Cool 5-0. 2B: C-Cool, Gebler, King, E. Ketterman
