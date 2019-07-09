SOUTH PENN BASEBALL
Cashtown 6, Littlestown 5
Zach Ketterman doubled and drove in three runs as the first-place Pirates held off the Dodgers on Tuesday.
Cashtown (20-2) led 5-1 after it plated a pair of runs in the top of the fourth. Michael Tempel and Chase King joined Ketterman with a pair of hits as Tempel tripled and King roped a double.
Ethan Ketterman also drilled a two-bagger for the winners.
DJ Cool came up an out shy of a complete game, logging 6.2 innings of solid work to get the win. Tempel recorded a strikeout to close the game.
For the Dodgers (15-8), Joel Crawmer went 3-for-4 and Joe Murren chalked up a pair of hits and three RBI.
Cashtown 003 201 0 — 6 9 1
Littlestown 100 120 1 — 5 9 2
Cool, Tempel (7) and Collins. Wertz, Crawmer (3), Benevento (4), Zeigler (7) and Stauffer. WP: Cool. LP: Crawmer. SO-BB; Cool 1-2, Tempel 1-0, Wertz 0-0, Crawmer 0-0, Benevento 1-1, Zeigler 1-1. 2B: C-Z. Ketterman, King, E. Ketterman. 3B: C-Tempel
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Chambersburg 2, Biglerville 1
A two-run Trojan rally in the bottom of the seventh inning was capped by a bases-loaded walk, denying Post 262 of a road win on Tuesday.
Biglerville took a 1-0 lead in the third when Austin Black reached on an error before hustling home on Logan Brewer’s double. Brewer tallied two of Biglerville’s three hits.
Ben Bretzman worked 6.1 innings on the hill before giving way to Colten Devilbiss after recording 110 pitches. Bretzman struck out 11 and walked three, allowing only three Chambersburg hits.
A pair of one-out walks, the last to Brady Hughes, gave the hosts the victory.
Biglerville 001 000 0 — 1 3 0
Chambersburg 000 000 0 — 2 3 2
Ben Bretzman, Colten Devilbiss (7). Mason Yeager. WP: Yeager. LP: Bretzman. SO-BB: Bretzman 11-3, Devilbiss 0-2, Yeager 5-1. 2B: B-Logan Brewer, Devilbiss
