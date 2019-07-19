Living on the wild side finally caught up with the home team.
Biglerville pitchers yielded a dozen walks and hit two batsmen in an 8-7 loss to McConnellsburg in Game 1 of the best-of-three Region 4 Division 2 American Legion playoffs at Oakside Park on Friday night.
Despite the lack of command evidenced by walking nine and hitting two, Post 262 starter Ben Bretzman left in the fifth with a chance to be the winning pitcher. A seven-run second-inning explosion allowed Bretzman to bow out when he reached his pitch limit with one out in the fifth and his club clinging to a 7-4 advantage. Austin Black took the hill and doused the immediate threat but ran into trouble in the sixth when McConnellsburg (12-4) finally got some timely hits.
Back-to-back extra-base hits by Brycen Hohman and Cooper Grove keyed a four-run frame that put Post 561 over the top. The series shifts across the mountain today when McConnellsburg hosts at 3 p.m. If Biglerville can win, the squads would play again tonight.
“We got on heels early,” said McConnellsburg manager Pete Hall. “It took a while to get the bats adjusted. It was good to get a few big hits when we needed them. It was a tough win.”
Biglerville (4-8) has issued a call to arms. Meanwhile, Post 561 has pitching prowess in reserve. Hall’s bullpen retired the final 16 Biglerville batters with Walker Funk fanning the final three Post 262 batters in order to end it. Winner Hohman was equally impressive, whiffing six and retiring all 12 men he faced.
“They had some momentum,” said Hall. “Hohman shut them down from the third through the sixth and Funk’s been solid for us all year. We are certainly healthier than they are. Gary’s team is pretty dinged up right now. It’s still baseball and one team has to score more runs than the other.”
Bretzman was shaky from the start. Although he struck out the side in the first, he also issued three walks and plunked a man. A dropped pop-up made the runs unearned, but the visitors jumped on top, 2-0.
McConnellsburg starter Branden Lynch made easy work of the hosts in the first. In the second, Bretzman walked the leadoff man and the guests again scored without a hit for a 3-0 advantage. Still, it could have been worse as McConnellsburg left the bases loaded in the first two frames.
Biglerville came alive in the second, sending 12 men to the plate. Wyatt Kline singled twice in the inning and Colton Devilbiss launched a three-run blast over the fence in left to put an exclamation point on the outburst. Andrew Koons and Kyle Gillingham contributed an RBI each to the rally.
“Their starter got into some trouble,” said Biglerville manager Gary Bretzman. “He pitched for Hagerstown Community College this year so we were glad to get him out of there. Unfortunately, we couldn’t do anything with the other (pitchers).”
Bretzman had a shutdown inning in the third with a pair of K’s but stumbled again in the fourth. With one out, he surrendered consecutive bases-on-balls to set up Colton Souders RBI-knock to left that trimmed the deficit to 7-4.
Grove drove home two runs for Post 561.
“I’m not making excuses but we’re missing five starters to vacation and injuries,” said Bretzman. “We’re really limited. We put Austin (Black) in a tough spot. He just finished eighth grade. He held his own. I thought he pitched very well. We had kids out of position so we misjudged some balls. That’s a good team. We’re really young – the guys we fielded today, I was happy with the way they played.”
