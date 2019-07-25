As evidenced by his two Most Outstanding Pitcher of the Year awards, New Oxford’s Anthony Lippy has been one of the very best in the South Penn League in recent years.
That talent was on full display as Lippy fired a three-hit shutout to lead the Twins to a 7-0 victory over visiting Gettysburg in Game 1 of the best-of-three quarterfinals Thursday evening at New Oxford.
Lippy fanned 11 batters and issued two free passes. He threw strikes on 64 of his 89 pitches.
“Gettysburg saw me three times this season, twice as a starter and once in relief, so it’s a little concerning when a team has seen you that much,” Lippy said. “I went with a lot of fastballs the first time through the order and then went to my slider more the second time through. Those two pitches really worked well for me tonight.”
New Oxford (21-6-2) put a run on the board in the opening inning without the benefit of a hit as Gettysburg starter Dereck Ivey had trouble finding the strike zone, walking three batters in the frame. A sac fly by Jeff Deveney plated Larry Baumgardner with the game’s first run.
“Dereck didn’t have a very good feel for his fastball tonight and he really struggled to throw strikes,” Gettysburg assistant manager Ian Van Anden said. “They made us pay for the walks and you aren’t going to beat Lippy when you play like this.”
Ivey made it through four-plus innings, leaving with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth and trailing 2-0.
His final line included four innings, five runs — all earned — with five hits allowed to go with six strikeouts and seven walks.
“We knew that we were facing their best guy and we hadn’t seen him yet this year,” New Oxford manager Scott Meckley said. “He had some really nasty stuff. Different guys on our team were talking about how dirty some of it was. Fortunately, we were able to lay off pitches that weren’t strikes.”
New Oxford had taken a 2-0 lead in the fourth when Alex Emlet came home on a wild pitch. He led off the inning with a single, took second on Matt Martin’s bunt single and then advanced to third on a wild pitch.
Brady Topper began the fifth with a double down the left field line, then Austin Roth worked a walk before Mitch Collins flared a single to right-center that packed the sacks and ended Ivey’s night on the hill in the process.
Corey Rice entered in relief for the Grays (8-19) and couldn’t find the strike zone, as he threw a pair of wild pitches to score Topper and Roth. A passed ball allowed pinch runner Davey Zaminski to come home.
Leading 6-0 in the bottom of the sixth, Topper was hit by a pitch to start the frame. He was parked on third when Martin recorded his third knock of the contest to plate him with the game’s final tally.
“Matt Martin is a gamer and he played really well tonight at bat and in the field,” Meckley said. “He can be streaky at the plate, but when he’s hot, he’s hot and he’s been really hot for us the last three weeks.”
Lippy took the mound in the seventh looking for the shutout and recorded the first two outs on just two pitches. He then walked Brandon Harman before punching out Austin Ivey to end it.
“Anthony hasn’t thrown as many innings this year as he has in the past few,” Meckley said. “So he has more in the tank and you could see that tonight.”
Game 2 is slated for Saturday at Gettysburg at 1 p.m. with the Grays trying to keep their season alive, while the Twins look for the sweep.
“There’s a different vibe in the playoffs and everybody thinks they have a chance if they can get hot,” Meckley said. “We’re definitely not looking past Gettysburg. They’ve played us tough this season and they’re a capable team.
Gettysburg 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
New Oxford 100 141 x — 7 7 1
Dereck Ivey, Corey Rice (5), Mike Topper (6) and Austin Ivey; Anthony Lippy and Austin Roth. WP: Lippy. LP: D. Ivey. SO-BB: D. Ivey 6-7, Rice 2-3, Topper 0-0; Lippy 11-2. 2B: NO — Brady Topper.
