Winning a national championship has already opened doors for Montana DeLawder.
The door to get back into the FargoDome, for starters.
The Gettysburg junior was only hours removed from capturing the 112-pound title at the USA Wrestling Freestyle Nationals in North Dakota when she stepped outside with her coach, Chris Haines, to place a phone call. Still basking in the afterglow of her historic victory, DeLawder left her wrestling credentials in the building. When it was time to go back inside, she was denied by security at the door.
Always quick on her feet, DeLawder offered to show the guard photos of her atop the medal podium as proof of her status.
“I told him I’d show him the picture but luckily the guy watched and he let me in,” said DeLawder, laughing.
DeLawder has both feet in the door when it comes to national recognition on the mat. Already ranked No. 2 in the country at 112 pounds, she beefed up her impressive resume with a show of force at Fargo. She scored consecutive technical falls of 12-2 and 10-0 over competitors from California and Georgia to open her tournament on Wednesday. The dominance continued with an 11-0 tech fall and a 10-2 thrashing in the quarterfinals.
DeLawder’s title march was finally slowed in the semifinals by Jaslynn Gallegos of Colorado. Gallegos came storming out of the gate and staked herself to a 6-2 lead with an offensive onslaught. The brief intermission between periods was just what the doctor ordered because it provided DeLawder a brief window to absorb a few words of wisdom from Haines.
“He told me I needed to start wrestling like myself and how I can wrestle better, in not so many words,” said DeLawder. “She was tough but I could’ve wrestled better in the first.”
Haines was confident DeLawder would recover following the early barrage by Gallegos.
“She wasn’t real sharp to start the match, a lot of it was nerves,” said Haines. “The girl she was wrestling was super aggressive but Montana’s conditioning kicked in.”
DeLawder didn’t simply rally – she came back with a vengeance. Powering Gallegos to her back, she nailed down a pin to book her spot in the national finals. There she faced Josie Bartishofski of Wisconsin, who was in no position to deny DeLawder’s title quest.
“I wanted to be dominant and score as many points as I could,” said DeLawder, who employed an attack laced with repeated snapdowns. “That’s always a part it, heavy hands because you can break people with it.”
DeLawder led 4-0 at the end of the first period. Bartishofski showed her grit by cutting the gap to 4-3 but a determined DeLawder put the match away by scoring five points in a span of 36 seconds down the stretch for a 9-3 triumph.
“We knew she countered well and hit great crotch lifts,” said Haines of Bartishofski. “We wanted to use heavy hands and go-behinds, force her to shoot on us. It worked out perfectly.”
Doubt never entered the picture for DeLawder, despite the enormity of the moment.
“I knew I could do it and coach believed in me,” said DeLawder. “That’s the most confidence I’ve ever had. I’ve wrestled at this level before so there were no nerves.”
Haines said Fargo was just what DeLawder needed following what she deemed a subpar performance at a world team trials tournament in Texas.
“It was kind of a rough spring and summer but she trained properly and things came together,” he said. “She performed extremely well – four of her wins were against ranked opponents. It’s pretty awesome.”
Fellow Gettysburg grappler Max Gourley and Biglerville standout Levi Haines joined DeLawder in gaining All-American status in the 16U tournament.
Gourley nearly scored a massive upset in 182-pound Greco Roman quarterfinals Wednesday when he led top-seeded Jack Darrah of Missouri with less than a minute remaining. Darrah benefitted from a late passivity call and was able to escape with a 4-2 decision.
Undeterred, Gourley responded with a 10-4 win over fellow PA wrestler John Colburne to cement a top-eight finish. He lost his final two consolation bouts to finish eighth.
“After he dropped that one (to Darrah) he said ‘I’m not losing again’, and he didn’t lose,” said Chris Haines.
Gourley has made his name known this offseason by wrestling for Team Pennsylvania in Washington and now at Fargo, in both freestyle and Greco. His head coach believes his stock is surely about to rise as the recruiting process for the incoming junior begins in earnest.
“He has two years to go, and now that he’s an All-American it will start opening doors,” said Chris Haines.
Levi Haines placed fourth in the 16U freestyle tournament at 113 pounds, going 6-2 overall. The rising sophomore was a point scoring machine in his first five victories, racking up four technical falls. He outscored his opponents by a combined margin of 61-18 during the stretch, with most of his points allowed coming in a topsy-turvy 15-14 decision over Kamariyon Nelson of Indiana in the third round.
Haines dropped a 9-6 decision in the semifinals but bounced back with a 10-0 technical fall that placed him in the bronze medal bout. He lost to Noah Singleton of Oregon to finish fourth.
“I was very pleased and I had a great time performing,” said Levi, who was 10-0 at the Disney Duals prior to his venture to Fargo. “I got to wrestle new opponents and at a very high level. I enjoy testing myself and getting better.”
Levi’s effort in freestyle helped Pennsylvania capture the team championship, adding another layer to his successful Fargo trip.
“It was a very cool environment to be around, and to meet other people that have the same objectives as I do,” he said.
In Greco-Roman, Haines went 4-2 and was denied All-America honors by a 6-4 loss in the blood round. All told, the young Canner won 10 of 14 bouts against some of the best competition the United States has to offer.
“The biggest thing with Levi is that he’s 14 years old,” said Chris Haines, who doubled as Levi’s uncle and a Team PA coach in Fargo. “He is accelerating at the highest level and his ceiling is not set yet, and so much of that is because of his attitude.
“Levi is just an amazing young man because of his perseverance and positive outlook even in losses. He looks at losses at learning experiences.”
Biglerville’s Blake Showers and Gettysburg’s Dylan Reinert, Jake Fetrow, Sam Rodriguez and Lexi Reinert also competed in Fargo earlier in the week. Showers closed out his Greco tourney in wild fashion on Thursday, going 1-2 but scoring 32 points in three bouts.
Dylan Reinert was 4-2 in freestyle at 160 and was still alive in Greco consolations when this story was filed.
“We brought all of these guys out here and they all got at least one win – it’s been a great experience,” said Haines.
Josh Martin can be reached at jmartin@gburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @JoshMartin33
