Hanover 7, North Carroll 2

Mark Phillips stepped to the plate three times on Sunday and with each at-bat runs went on the scoreboard for the Raiders.

Powered by Phillips’ five RBI, Hanover avoided elimination by closing out North Carroll, 7-2 at Diller Field. The Raiders (20-10-1) were in danger of being knocked out following a Game 1 playoff loss last Thursday but responded with a 3-2 road victory on Saturday before Sunday’s clincher. Veteran Bob Taylor came through in Game 2, going 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI.

Phillips smacked a two-out, two-run single in the first inning of the rubber match to put the Raiders in front early. After the Panthers closed to within 3-2, Phillips sparked a two-run fourth by belting a solo home run.

The lefty capped his clutch performance with a two-run single in the fifth, providing Beau Deatrick with all the run support he would need. Deatrick worked a complete game, allowing only three hits while fanning four.

Ken Horney and John Karlheim also picked up RBI for Hanover, which travels to New Oxford on Tuesday to begin a semifinal series.

North Carroll 002 000 0 — 2 3 0

Hanover 210 220 x — 7 8 2

Nedzel, Wilmer (4). Deatrick. WP: Deatrick. LP: Nedzel. SO-BB: Nedzel 0-1, Wilmer 0-2, Deatrick 4-1. 2B: H-Adam Smith. HR: H-Mark Phillips

Saturday

New Oxford 10, Gettysburg 0

The Twins’ Will Tolarski held the Grays to just one hit in Saturday’s series clinching victory at Gettysburg.

Tolarski posted seven strikeouts against two walks in his five-inning stint. Ian Van Anden prevented a no-hitter with a single to lead off the fifth inning.

The Twins (22-6-2) needed only four hits to plate 10 runs thanks to 11 walks issued by Gettysburg pitchers. Dan Shafer, Brady Topper and Mitch Collins scored two runs apiece in the win.

New Oxford plays host to Hanover in a semifinal series beginning on Tuesday.

New Oxford 116 20 — 10 4 0

Gettysburg 000 00 — 0 1 4

Tolarski. Shea, Harman (3). WP: Tolarski. LP: Shea. SO-BB: Tolarski 7-2, Shea 2-9, Harman 4-2.

Biglerville 6, Littlestown 5

The Black Sox scored the lone upset of the first round by completing a sweep of the Dodgers on Saturday.

Biglerville (12-18) staged a three-run rally in the fourth inning then leaned on righty Ben Bretzman to knock off third-seeded Littlestown. The Black Sox will look for another upset when they travel to Cashtown to begin a best-of-five semifinal series on Tuesday.

Littlestown held a 5-2 lead heading in the home half of the third inning despite posting just one hit — a Joe Murren single. The hosts pulled to within 5-3 before taking the lead in the fourth.

A Travis Byers single was followed by a pair of outs. An error kept the inning alive and Shawn Redding delivered an RBI base knock. After a walk, Tanner Byers poked a run-scoring base hit to square the game at 5-5. Kyle Gillingham then drew a free pass with the bases loaded to put the Sox in front to stay.

Bretzman worked 6.2 innings, finishing with seven strikeouts and five walks, allowing only one earned run. Tanner Byers recorded the final out. Byers and Tyler Kime had two hits each and Gillingham doubled to finish with a pair of RBI.

Littlestown 203 000 0 — 5 1 3

Biglerville 021 300 x — 6 7 3

Zeigler, Keith (2). Bretzman, Ta. Byers (7). WP: Bretzman. LP: Keith. SO-BB: Zeigler 2-4, Keith 2-5, Bretzman 7-5, Byers 0-1. 2B: B-Gillingham

Cashtown 15, Brushtown 0

Alex DeHaas and Tyler Reinert combined on a five-inning no-hitter on Saturday as the Pirates polished off a tidy sweep of the Bulldogs.

DeHaas mowed down 10 Brushtown batters via strikeout in only four innings of work before giving way to Reinert, who struck out the side in the fifth. A walk issued to Landis Grove was the only thing preventing the Pirate pitchers from posting a perfect game.

Reinert also did plenty of damage at the plate by driving in four runs. Nine Cashtown batters recorded RBI, including Hunter Rang who plated three runners.

Dylan Ed, Eric Ketterman and Michael Tempel finished with two hits apiece against the Bulldogs (0-29).

Cashtown (27-3) hosts Biglerville in Game 1 of the semifinals on Tuesday.

Cashtown 407 40 — 15 12 0

Brushtown 000 00 — 0 0 3

DeHaas, Reinert (5). Raubenstine. WP: DeHaas. LP: Raubenstine. SO-BB: DeHaas 10-1, Reinert 3-0, Raubenstine 1-4. 2B: C-Ayers, Topper, Schachle, Ed, Tempel