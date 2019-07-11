Knotted at four runs apiece in the top of the seventh inning, New Oxford’s Dan Shafer stepped to the plate with the go-ahead run parked on third base with two outs. Shafer delivered a base hit to plate Alex Emlet and the Twins went on to defeat Cashtown, 5-4, in South Penn League baseball action Thursday night in Cashtown.
Emlet began the rally with with a leadoff single and went around to third when Davey Zaminski belted a double just out of the reach of a diving attempt from Pirate left fielder Chris Schachle. Emlet beat Schachle’s throw by a hair with a head-first slide into third.
Cashtown’s Cody Smith retired the next two hitters before Shafer’s heroics, which came on the first offering he saw from Smith.
“I was looking for a ball that I could put in play. With the ground being wet, I wanted to make their defense make a play,” Shafer said. “I was looking for a fastball and that’s what I got.”
Cashtown (20-3) didn’t go quietly in its half of the seventh as Chase King led off the frame with a single. He took second on Robert Rohrbaugh’s sac bunt, but got no further.
Ox reliever Conrad Miller induced a fly out from Ethan Ketterman, then Zaminski made a fantastic play on a ball hit by Cooper Ayres that seemed destined for center field.
Zaminski ranged to his left from his shortstop position and reeled the ball in, then fired across the diamond to retire a hustling Ayres to end it.
“Getting the leadoff guy on has been a problem for us this season,” New Oxford manager Scott Meckley said. “So that was big for us.”
New Oxford (18-4-2) plated a pair of runs in the opening inning off of Smith as he struggled to find his groove in the early going. Hits by Larry Baumgardner and Austin Roth, followed by a walk drawn by Brady Topper loaded the bases for Jordan Arnold with nobody out in the first. Arnold laced a two-run single to put the Twins on the board first.
Topper’s sac fly scored Dave Cornwall in the second to bump the visitors’ lead to 3-0.
“It was good that we were able to score some runs off of one of the best pitchers in the league,” Meckley said. “Getting those early runs was a confidence booster for us.”
Cashtown evened things up in the bottom of the third when Rohrbaugh and Ayres sandwiched bases’ loaded free passes around Ketterman’s run-scoring single.
Then in the fourth, Michael Tempel ripped a single to score Dylan Ed and put Cashtown ahead, 4-3.
Meckley sent a trio of hurlers to the mound with Kevin Green, Shafer and Miller sharing the pitching chores.
“Their pitchers threw strikes and we weren’t as patient at the plate as we usually are,” Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman said. “They jumped on us early and then rallied late to beat us. So credit to them.”
Meckley said of the win, “They’re the best team in the league and tonight we played the way that we need to play if we want to be able to beat them.”
Cashtown had taken the first two meetings of the season between the squads and they’ll meet one more time, on July 20, the final day of the regular season.
Baumgardner and Arnold led the way for the Ox’s ten-hit attack with two knocks apiece, while Tempel and Ethan Ketterman each had a pair of hits for the Bucs.
New Oxford returns to action with a single game at Hanover on Saturday at 1 p.m., then a road doubleheader at Biglerville on Sunday, while the Buccos’ next contest will be a twinbill at home against Gettysburg on Sunday.
New Oxford 210 001 1 — 5 10 0
Cashtown 003 100 0 — 4 6 3
Kevin Green, Dan Shafer (3), Conrad Miller (6) and Austin Roth; Cody Smith, Simeon Davis (7) and Dylan Ed, J.C. Collins (7). SO-BB: Green 2-4, Shafer 3-3, Miller 1-0; Smith 6-4, Davis 0-0. W — Miller. L — Smith. 2B: NO — Davey Zaminski; C — Collins.
