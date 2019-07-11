Landon West has used his athleticism for personal gain and toward pride for his community. Over the next two weeks, the former Bermudian Springs wrestler will be using his talents for more altruistic reasons.
Today a team of a dozen riders, including West, will begin a two-week bike ride from Sandusky, Ohio to Point Pleasant, New Jersey, spanning roughly 700 miles. The JettRide mission is to spread awareness, unite families and inspire others to join the fight against Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The Jett Foundation, which sponsors the ride, looks to extend and enrich the lives of those affected by the Duchenne — one of more than 30 types of muscular dystrophy —as well as other neuromuscular disorders.
“Everyday activities that we take for granted, they sometimes struggle with,” West said. “I want to do my part to help.”
West joined the ride at the request of a college friend, Luke Hains, whose brother Levi suffers from Duchenne. Since then, West has become buddies with Blake and Dayton Biesecker, 13-year-old twins from Biglerville who are also stricken with the genetic disease. The Hains and Biesecker families are long-time friends, thanks to networks connecting muscular dystrophy patients.
From the time all three boys were little, they knew their lives would be different from those of their peers. Duchenne is a progressive, genetic disease that weakens the body’s muscles over time. It’s typically diagnosed in patients around the age of 5, though symptoms can begin to reveal themselves nearly three years earlier. All three boys are wheelchair bound due to the disease that is thus far irreversible.
“Fortunately I got to meet them,” West said. “They’re big fans of wrestling and things like that. They told me about their lifestyles and how it’s a little different than for others. They’re great kids with great personalities.”
Wrestling isn’t the only sport that the Bieseckers enjoy. Nikki Biesecker said her kids watch anything that has to do with Philadelphia athletics, whether it be the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies or 76ers. They spent hours watching the Women’s World Cup and Wimbledon tennis tournament over the last few weeks.
“They can’t play, but they have as much knowledge as anyone about it,” Nikki said. “Landon loves sports too, so it was an easy connection.”
West enjoyed talking getting to know the boys while playing Fortnite, a battle royale video game. He admitted the boys had a lot more skills than he had while duking it out online.
Nikki loves to watch her kids play the games, and appreciates that they can communicate with friends, near and far, on their headsets while doing so.
“When they play, they’re just regular kids,” she said. “ It’s nice that they can connect with some of their other friends that they met that have the same condition.”
West was a redshirt for the University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown wrestling team this past season. Though he plans to transfer to West Chester in the fall, he said his wrestling workouts should have him conditioned for the two-week ride.
“I’ve been trying to ride 5 or 10 miles a week to get a feel for what the riding is like,” he said. “I’m not overexerting myself or doing a lot of crazy training every week.”
The cyclists make three stops in Ohio after Sandusky, one in Maryland and eight in Pennsylvania before heading for the Jersey Shore to close out the ride. There are a few rest days built into the schedule, West said, including a white water rafting trip. The longest stretch in a single day is roughly 75 miles, he added.
Along the way, the cyclists will visit several families affected by Duchenne.
West has received donations from family and friends, as well as from several local companies, he said. He’s aiming to reach $4,000. He got a big boost when his grandmother’s church, Mount Olivet United Church of Christ in East Berlin, raised a quarter of his target by itself.
Like their other muscles, Nikki knows eventually her boys’ hearts may no longer function properly as a result of the disease. They remain emboldened by the efforts of so many willing to join the fight against Duchenne.
“I love the fact that people are learning more about it and realizing that my boys are smart, normal kids. Their bodies just don’t function like everyone else,” she said. “With that awareness hopefully comes the finding of new drugs and cures. That’s what we hang on to — that hope that a new medication can make a difference.”
The bikers will stay at the West house when they pass through Gettysburg. Nikki and her husband Tom plan to bring refreshments during their stay. The boys would have loved to attend, but they will be at a muscular dystrophy camp that week.
Landon hopes they won’t be too tired to show off a bit of his stomping grounds.
“There’s a creek by my house with a rope swing hidden on a little back road,” he said. “I’d love to show them that.”
To donate toward the JettRide cause, visit https://www.firstgiving.com/team/390994.
Adam Michael can be reached at amichael@gburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @GoodOldTwoNames
