New Oxford ran roughshod over its regular season schedule in the York Adams American Legion Western division, trailing in only two games and outscoring its opponents by a combined 82 runs.
Facing a team from the Eastern division for the first time all season in its first postseason contest, the Ox found itself trailing by two runs after the top of the first inning. The hosts never panicked, going on to defeat visiting Red Lion, 9-3, in the opening round of the league tournament on Tuesday night at New Oxford.
The Ox (14-0) will host Dallastown, a 3-0 winner over Dover, in the second round of the double-elimination tournament at 5:45 p.m. tonight.
“We did the things that we need to do to win ballgames and that’s what matters at this point in the season,” New Oxford head coach Scott Anderson said. “Red Lion scrapped and they played hard. You gotta give them credit. They had good at-bats and made our guys throw a lot of pitches.”
Red Lion (5-10) broke on top with a two-run rally in the first inning, but Post 543 only managed to hold that advantage until the bottom of the second.
New Oxford did its damage with two outs in the second as Devon MacGregor’s opposite field flare plated Brodey Neveker to slice the deficit in half. Colin Miller followed with a single, then Josh Rickrode roped a double into the left field corner to put the hosts in front, 3-2.
A walk and stolen base by Brevin Neveker set up Peyton Megonnell with runners on second and third. Megonnell delivered a two-run single that glanced off the glove of Red Lion pitcher Alex Connors and into center field.
“Josh’s hit was probably the biggest one of the game for us,” Anderson said. “We needed it and it gave us the lead.”
Looking for a shutdown inning in the third, after his team had hung five on the board, Ox starter Logan Strausbaugh walked the first two hitters before inducing a ground out from Shane Guise.
Anderson pulled Strausbaugh at that point after he had issued five walks to go with three strikeouts, replacing him with Mason Weaver.
Weaver got out of the inning unscathed before posting two more scoreless frames.
“Mason did a great job of shutting them down when he came in tonight,” Anderson said. “He was really good when we needed him to be.”
New Oxford added to its advantage in the fourth with a three-run uprising that saw Megonnell drive in a run with a single and A.J. Baadte’s groundout plate another.
Brodey Neveker replaced Weaver on the hill in the sixth and the visitors were able to get to him for a run when Jacob Earnest singled in Reid Anderson, but Neveker ended up stranding two Post 543 runners in the inning.
For the game, Red Lion left nine men on base, including four in scoring position.
“I was really happy with the at-bats that we had. We fouled a lot of pitches off and made their pitchers work,” Red Lion head coach Scott Guise said. “We did a good job of competing and battling. I wish we could’ve done more with the (eight) walks that we drew, but that’s a great team and they’re undefeated for a reason.”
Megonnell plated the final tally of the night when his sacrifice fly scored Brevin Neveker, who had walked to begin the inning, then stole second and third. It put a bow on Megonnell’s night that saw him register a pair of knocks and drive home four runs.
Brodey Neveker retired Post 543 in order on a trio of ground outs to end it in the seventh.
Red Lion 200 001 0 — 3 3 0
New Oxford 040 301 x — 9 7 0
Alex Connors, Ryan Stabley (5) and Corbin Sparks; Logan Strausbaugh, Mason Weaver (3), Brodey Neveker (6) and Peyton Megonnell. WP: Weaver. LP: Connors. SO-BB: Connors 1-6, Stabley 0-2; Strausbaugh 3-5, Weaver 3-2, Neveker 2-1. 2B: NO — Neveker, Josh Rickrode.
