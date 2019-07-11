AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Biglerville 12, St. Thomas 4
A nine-run eruption in the sixth inning sent Post 262 past St. Thomas in Franklin County legion action on Thursday.
Biglerville used five RBI singles as part of the decisive rally, including two by Austin Black after batting around. Tyler Weikert, Connor Orner and Cameron Hartzel also delivered run-scoring knocks.
Black led the way by going 3-for-4 while Orner and Wyatt Kline had two hits apiece. Kline also logged a complete game from the bump, scattering seven hits and striking out a pair.
Biglerville 000 039 0 — 12 10 0
St. Thomas 300 000 1 — 4 7 5
Wyatt Kline. Mitch Knode, Bryson Byers (5), Sawyer Egolf (6), Eric Reed (6). WP: Kline. LP: Knode. SO-BB: Kline 2-4, Knode 4-1, Byers 1-1, Egolf 0-3, Reed 1-0. 2B: ST-Gabriel Carbaugh
Dover 11, Southwest York 6
Dover plated eight runs over the fifth and sixth innings on Thursday to eliminate Southwest York from the York Adams American Legion playoffs.
Dover trailed 6-3 into the fifth before squaring things, then pushed five runs across the dish in the ensuing frame to take command. Southwest York mustered a nine-hit attack but surrendered 11 hits and made four errors in the field.
Josh Berzonski doubled twice and collected two RBI and Derek Huff was 3-for-4 with three runs driven in for Southwest. Angelo Alascio singled twice and scored a pair of runs as well.
Southwest York 203 010 0 — 6 9 4
Dover 003 035 x — 11 11 2
Derek Huff, Angelo Alascio (6). Kellison, Chronister (3), Smith (7). WP: Chronister. LP: Huff. SO-BB: Huff 3-1, Alascio 0-1, Kellison 2-1, Chronister 3-0, Smith 0-0. 2B: SWY-Josh Berzonski 2, Ty Cromer, Huff; D-Chronister 2, Gibbohey
SOUTH PENN BASEBALL
New Oxford 11, Gettysburg 1
The Twins struck for eight runs in the second inning to power the past the homestanding Grays on Wednesday.
Alex Emlet tripled and Conrad Miller doubled in the win, while Jordan Arnold and Davey Zaminski collected two hits each. Miller drove in three runs and Arnold had two RBI.
Anthony Lippy worked five sterling frames with 10 strikeouts and only three hits allowed.
New Oxford 180 002 — 11 8 3
Gettysburg 000 010 — 1 4 2
Lippy, Emlet (6). Shea, Martin (2), Dennison (6). WP: Lippy. LP: Shea. SO-BB: Lippy 10-1, Emlet 1-0, Shea 1-3, Martin 4-4, Dennison 1-0. 2B: NO-Miller. 3B: NO-Emlet
