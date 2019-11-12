Gettysburg Area Middle School student Kayla Yaakov recently added five national championships to her impressive trophy collection. Kayla, who is 12, was competing at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, which played host to the 47th WERA Grand National Finals as well as the AMA Road Race Grand Championships on Oct. 24-27.
Competing in the Expert class, Kayla captured five titles including an AMA Grand National Championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.