AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
McConnellsburg 15, Biglerville 1
Biglerville’s American Legion Region 4 Division 2 title hopes disappeared quickly after their trip to McConnellsburg on Saturday.
The home team exploded for seven runs in the first and had enough for a mercy-rule victory by the end of the fourth inning. Tyler Weikert made sure that Biglerville left a dent, smashing a homer in the top of the first for his team’s only lead.
Biglerville dropped the first two games of the three-game series, leading to their elimination.
Biglerville 100 00 – 1 4 2 McConnellsburg 730 5x – 15 9 0 Eli Weigle, Wyatt Kline and no catcher reported. Walker Funk and no catcher reported. WP: Funk. LP: Weigle. K-BB: Weigle 4-2, Kline 2-3, Funk 3-0. 2B: M- Donovan Garlock, Lucas McClain. 3B: M- Cooper Grove. HR: B- Tyler Weikert; Logan Deshong.
SOUTH PENN BASEBALL
Cashtown 9, New Oxford 2
With the top seed in the South Penn League tournament already in hand, the Pirates made a statement, breaking a 2-2 tie through five with seven runs in the final two innings against the second-best team in the league.
DJ Cool had another strong day, singling four times and driving home four runs. Chase King knocked home three more on a single hit. Simeon Davis scored three times while going 2-for-2 with two walks.
Mike Tempel got the win for Gettysburg, pitching the first five innings. Tyler Reinert pitched in relief for the final two innings.
New Oxford’s Scott Meckley and Larry Baumgardner each drove in Matt Martin once apiece. A five-man crew pieced together their pitching performance.
Cashtown 020 004 3- 9 12 1 New Oxford 010 100 0 – 2 6 2 Michael Tempel, Tyler Reinert (6) and no catcher reported. Scott Meckley, Jeff Deveney (3), Conrad Miller (4), Kevin Green (5), Matt Martin (5) and no catcher reported. WP: Tempel. LP: Green. K-BB: Tempel 1-4, Reinert 3-1, Meckley 2-1, Deveney 1-3, Miller 0-0, Green 1-1, Martin 1-0. 2B: C- Simeon Davis, Dylan Ed.
Biglerville 13, Gettysburg 3
Tanner Byers collected four singles and scored two runs to lead a 12-hit attack by Biglerville in a mercy-rule victory over Gettysburg on Saturday.
Noah Ayers drove in three runs and reached three times in five attemps. Tucker Byers and Shawn Redding had two hits apiece. It was more than enough support for Jake Beal, who picked up the win, and Byers, who came in for the final four outs.
Gettysburg’s Ian Van Anden drove in a pair and doubled. Sam Shea took the loss.
Gettysburg 020 10 – 3 4 3 Biglerville 200 83 – 13 12 2 Sam Shea, Zach Koons and no catcher reported. Jake Beal, Tanner Byers and no catcher reported. WP: Byers. LP: Shea. K-BB: Shea 2-6, Koons 1-5, Beal 4-5, Byers 2-0. 2B: G- Troy Litten, Ian Van Anden; B- Brandon Miller, Shawn Redding.
North Carroll 10, Gettysburg 4
Todd Wilmer drove in five runs and smashed a double to lead North Carroll to a victory at Gettysburg on Friday.
Wilmer had only one hit, a double, but still led all players in RBI on the day. His brother, Andrew Wilmer, had two hits and scored two runs.
Corey Rice scored twice and delivered two hits, including a double for the Grays. Tyler Martin led Gettysburg’s staff with seven strikeouts. Relievers Rice and Dan Dennison combined to double the effort, but the team allowed nine hits, six walks and made four errors, leading to its demise.
Mike Topper drove in two runs in the loss.
