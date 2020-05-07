St. Teresa of Calcutta won its second Pennsylvania Christian Youth Organization state title in three years on March 9. The roster of 11 seventh and eighth-grade girls completed the season with a 28-2 record and three of its starters will attend Delone Catholic next year.
The St. Teresa of Calcutta team poses with its CYO state trophy. From left are Camilla Zepeda, Teagan Funkhouser, Emma Bunty, Shana Zinn, Anna Boseck, Ava McKennie, Ella Hughes, Olivia Kale, Laura Knobloch, Rowan Cook, Taylor Noel, Megan Jacoby, Kathryn Keller, Paige McIntire, Josie Schussler, Brielle Baughman, and Allie Reese.
St. Teresa of Calcutta won its second Pennsylvania Christian Youth Organization state title in three years on March 9. The roster of 11 seventh and eighth-grade girls completed the season with a 28-2 record and three of its starters will attend Delone Catholic next year.
Submitted Photo
The St. Teresa of Calcutta team poses with its CYO state trophy. From left are Camilla Zepeda, Teagan Funkhouser, Emma Bunty, Shana Zinn, Anna Boseck, Ava McKennie, Ella Hughes, Olivia Kale, Laura Knobloch, Rowan Cook, Taylor Noel, Megan Jacoby, Kathryn Keller, Paige McIntire, Josie Schussler, Brielle Baughman, and Allie Reese.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.