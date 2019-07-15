Gettysburg entered the final week of the South Penn League regular season in position to earn anywhere between the fifth and seventh seeds in the upcoming league playoffs.
The Grays began a busy week, which will see them play six times in seven days, with a 13-1 five-inning victory over visiting Brushtown on Monday evening at the Gettysburg Rec Park.
Cory Rice starred both on the mound and in the batter’s box for the hosts, pitching five strong innings while allowing an unearned run on six hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. He tossed 54 strikes out of his 79 pitches.
“I had good command of my fastball tonight and my slider felt really good,” Rice said. “I wanted to get ahead in the count and be able to keep them off balance.”
With the stick, Rice had three knocks, scored twice and drove in four runs.
“I got lucky on the first two hits, they were good pitches that I was able to make enough contact with to get hits on them,” Rice said. “My last hit, I got a good pitch to hit and put a good swing on it.”
Brushtown (0-26) threatened in the first with Kyle Raubenstine and Jared Raubenstine each notching singles, but Rice struck out the side to keep the Bulldogs off the board.
In its half of the first, Gettysburg struck for a four-spot as the visitors aided the cause with three errors in the frame. Rice and Mike Topper each supplied RBI singles to the rally.
Gettysburg (7-15-1) added three more tallies in the second. Tyler Martin came home on a passed ball, Ryan Fesler slapped an RBI single and Austin Ivey’s run-scoring two-bagger plated the other two runs in the frame.
The hosts held a 9-0 lead into the fourth when Brushtown scored its only run, which came home when Kyle Raubenstine was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Gettysburg tacked on an additional four runs in the bottom of the fourth with Rice chasing home a pair of runners with a double, while Topper and Troy Litten each had run-scoring singles.
The victors took advantage of five Brushtown errors and also drew six walks in the game.
“We stayed patient at the plate and had good at bats,” Gettysburg manager Jesse Kraft said. “Our defense played well, too, and that’s a key for us. We’ve lost a number of games this year because our defense has left us down.”
The Grays currently sit in sixth place in the league standings, one game back of fifth place North Carroll (9-15) and a 1/2 game in front of seventh place Biglerville (9-18).
Of their five remaining games, four of them come against the Panthers and Black Sox. They have a doubleheader at home with North Carroll on Friday evening, a road game in Manchester, Md on Sunday afternoon, and a a road game at Biglerville on Saturday afternoon.
Their other remaining contest is a home date with Cashtown on Wednesday.
“We’d like to get the fifth seed and this was a game that we had to win,” Kraft said. “We’ve got a chance to get there if we can play well this week.”
Rice’s three knocks paced Gettysburg’s nine-hit offense, while Topper added a pair of hits and a pair of ribbies. Martin scored three times without recording a hit, drawing two walks and reaching on an error.
Gettysburg has more than doubled its win total from three last year.
“At the beginning of the season, our goal was to reach double-digit wins and that’s possible,” Kraft said. “That would be a nice improvement for us.”
Rice added: “Our pitching has improved a lot this year and if we defend well, we’ve got a chance to compete with anyone.”
