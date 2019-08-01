New Oxford 2, Hanover 1
Down a game in its best-of-three South Penn League semifinal series, New Oxford called upon ace Anthony Lippy to level the playing field.
The righty did not disappoint, delivering a three-hit shutout that allowed the Twins to pull even against Hanover. Lippy’s gem resulted in a 2-1 victory at Diller Field that squared the series at a game apiece. Game 3 is slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday at New Oxford High School.
The Twins (23-7-2) gave Lippy all the run support he required by plating a pair in the second inning. Following an out, Larry Baumgardner was hit by a pitch. Logan Shaffer followed with a double to right that chased Baumgardner home with the game’s first run.
After walking Jeff Deveney, Raiders’ hurler AJ Baadte retired Brady Topper on a pop-out. Mitch Collins cashed in with two outs, banging a double to center that plated Shaffer.
Hanover (21-11-1) finally broke through in the sixth when Pat Brady reached on an error and later came home on a wild pitch. Lippy squashed the uprising before working a scoreless seventh to polish off his sparkling performance. He finished with six strikeouts and two walks, needing only 80 pitches to go the distance.
Shaffer and Collins tallied two hits apiece for the Ox. Bob Taylor and Adam Smith joined Brady with a single for the hosts.
New Oxford 002 000 0 — 2 6 1
Hanover 000 001 0 — 1 3 0
Anthony Lippy. AJ Baadte, Bob Taylor (6). WP: Lippy. LP: Baadte. SO-BB: Lippy 6-2, Baadte 4-4, Taylor 1-0. 2B: NO-Mitch Collins, Logan Shaffer
