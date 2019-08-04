Cashtown withstood a furious Biglerville rally on Sunday to secure a 6-5 victory that pushed the Pirates into the South Penn League championship series. Cashtown will host Hanover in Game 1 of the best-of-five series beginning on Thursday.
The Pirates (30-4) led 1-0 into the top of the fifth inning when they plated three runs. Ethan Ketterman doubled home Chris Schachle with the first run of the frame before the Black Sox recorded a pair of outs. After Hunter Rang was hit by a pitch, J.C. Collins lined a two-run single to center.
The Pirates made it 6-0 an inning later with DJ Cool belting an RBI double. Cody Smith plated Cool with a single later in the inning.
Biglerville cut into the deficit in the home half of the sixth when Travis Byers singled before Pat Armor teed off on a two-run home run.
Noah Ayers and Tyler Kime walked for Biglerville (13-18) to begin the seventh. Byers stepped in and cleared the fences with a three-run shot that made it a 6-5 game.
Following an out, Kyle Gillingham singled but was left stranded as Zach Ketterman recorded the final two outs of the contest.
Byers and Armor smacked three hits each for the Sox, while Miller and Gillingham tallied two knocks apiece.
Cashtown’s Michael Tempel and Ethan Ketterman finished with two hits apiece, including doubles.
Biglerville forced Game 4 after winning in eight innings on Saturday, 1-0. Ben Bretzman went the distance on the hill, turning in a two-hitter that included six strikeouts. The big righty logged 123 pitches, 75 for strikes.
The Black Sox plated the game’s lone run when Chase Long led off the eighth with a double and came around to score on a Tyrel Taughinbaugh single.
Sunday
Cashtown 100 032 0 — 6 10 0
Biglerville 000 002 3 — 5 12 2
Alex DeHaas, DJ Cool (6), Mike Tempel (7), Zach Ketterman (7). Brendan Delridge, Tanner Byers (2), Noah Ayers (5). WP: DeHaas. LP: Delridge. SO-BB: DeHaas 4-1, Cool 0-0, Tempel 0-2, Ketterman 1-0, Delridge 1-0, Byers 4-3, Ayers 2-0. 2B: C-Chase King, Chris Schachle, Tempel, Ethan Ketterman, Cool; B-Brandon Miller. HR: Traivs Byers, Pat Armor
Saturday
Biglerville 000 000 00 — 1 4 0
Cashtown 000 000 00 — 0 2 0
WP: Ben Bretzman. LP: Cody Smith. SO-BB: Bretzman 6-4, Smith 7-5. 2B: B-Chase Long; C-Hunter Rang
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.