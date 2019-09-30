The Adams County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame is pleased to announce the following individuals have been selected for induction as the class of 2019: Bryan Beegle, Michael Bucher, Meredith Cox Crawford, Gerry Eckenrode, Samuel Hartley and Kermit Singley. In addition, the Delone Catholic girls’ basketball team will be honored for winning a PIAA championship.
Formal induction will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the Sterner Building in the Recreation Park on Long Lane in Gettysburg. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. with a reception at 6, dinner at 6:30 and the induction ceremony to follow.
