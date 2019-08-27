The Adams County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame has announced candidates for induction in this year’s class. The candidates include: Fred Smith, Samuel Hartley, Michael Bucher, Michael Kirkpatrick, Ronald Crouse, Brooke Paxton Shambach, Gerry Eckenrode, Bryan Beegle, Meredith Cox Crawford, James ‘Turk’ Hawbaker, Hillen ‘Hilly’ Rife and Kermit Singley.
If you are not a member of the Adams County Chapter you may secure a ballot by submitting $15 for membership to Parker Lerew, 232 Latimore Road, Gardners, PA 17324. You must vote for five (5) living candidates and one (1) deceased candidate
Ballots must be postmarked no later than Sept. 7.
This year’s induction dinner and ceremony will be held on Nov. 13 in the Sterner Building at the Gettysburg Recreation Park on Long Lane in Gettysburg. Doors will open at 5:45, dinner is served at 6:30 and the induction ceremony will follow at 8. Cost of dinner is $30, and reservations should be submitted to Lerew.
Frederic ‘Fred’ Smith
Smith began his coaching career as the coach of the Fairfield High School junior high program from 1980-81, where he led the Green Knights to a 17-3-8 mark and remained the coach for 18 seasons. In 1993, Smith took over as the varsity soccer coach at Fairfield, guiding the Knights to a 63-66-6 record. In 1995, Smith was named The Gettysburg Times’ Coach of the Year for leading his team to a District 3 playoff berth. In 1980 and 1981 he coached the Junior Varsity to a 17-3-8 record which included an undefeated season in 1981. As the head track-and-field coach from 1974-1982, Smith’s teams went 28-16 over his last five seasons. Smith was a soccer official for seven years, officiating at the high school and college level. Smith is currently an official for the PIAA in track.
Samuel Hartley
Hartley, a three-time qualifier for the Pennsylvania State Amateur Golf championship was a 14-time Gettysburg Country Club champion and won the Senior Club title five times. Hartley qualified for the championships at the Pittsburgh Field Club, the Huntington Valley Club and the Lancaster Country Club in his career. During his career, Hartley recorded four hole-in-ones and once served as a caddy for former President Dwight Eisenhower.
Michael Bucher
Bucher served as the varsity wrestling coach at Biglerville High School from 1982-1993, where he compiled a career dual-meet record of 161-51-4, including the school’s first District 3 crown in 1993. Bucher led the Canners to three Blue Mountain League titles, four sectional team championships and was named the District 3 coach of the year in 1987, 1988, 1990 and 1993. Bucher coached John Johnston to state gold and also coached a Division II All-American in Larry Robey to sectional and district titles. Bucher was inducted into the District 3 Coaches Hall of Fame in 1995.
Michael Kirkpatrick
Kirkpatrick served as the head women’s basketball coach at Gettysburg College for 26 seasons, beginning in 1989. During Kirkpatrick’s tenure the Bullets made 12 playoff appearances and competed in the NCAA Tournament three times. Kirkpatrick led Gettysburg College to a 379-271 mark as head coach and was honored as the Centennial Conference Coach of the Year two times. Kirkpatrick took over as the head coach of the Gettysburg College softball program and led the team to a 358-178-1 record in 17 seasons. The Bullets won three league titles and made two NCAA Tournament appearances.
Kirkpatrick also coached at Bermudian Springs prior to his collegiate coaching career.
Ronald Crouse
Crouse was a three-sport athlete at Littlestown High School who was well known for his superior punting ability. Crouse competed in baseball, basketball and football for the Thunderbolts and earned a football scholarship to Catawba where he became the North State Punting Champion and was honored as an All-American Honorable Mention in football. Crouse holds the record for punting average for a game and still holds a record 87-yard punt. After his career at Catawba, Crouse returned to Littlestown to teach physical education and served for three years as a football and wrestling coach.
Brooke Paxton Shambach
Paxton Shambach earned a sixth-place finisher in the javelin at the 1995 PIAA Championships and was a two-time Mid-Penn champion in the javelin and discus for Bermudian Springs. Paxton Shambach won a District 3 title in 1996 and was named the 1996 Outstanding Female Athlete by the Gettysburg Times. She also excelled on the volleyball court, where she set a school record for aces in a single season and led the Eagles in kills and assists. Paxton Shambach’s efforts earned her Gettysburg Times and Evening Sun All-Area team nominations as well as an All-State volleyball recognition. Paxton Shambach competed at the college level at Clarion University and graduated in 2000.
Gerry Eckenrode
Over a 20-year coaching career, Eckenrode has led the Delone Catholic girls basketball team to 467 victories, four state titles, including the 2019 crown. Eckenrode was the 2019 Class 3A Girls Basketball Coach of the Year, earning the honor for the fourth time in his coaching tenure. Eckenrode has a career coaching record of 544-205 and coached seven players who went on to play at the next level. Eckenrode played baseball and basketball at Bishop Guilfoyle High School and graduated from Penn State in 1973.
Bryan Beegle
Beegle was a distance runner at Gettysburg High School who excelled in the 1600 and 3200-meter runs. Beegle was the 2007 Mid-Penn champion in the 1600 and was the District 3 Class A champion in the 3200. Beegle competed at Shippensburg University where he led the team as the anchor of a Distance Medley Relay at the NCAA championships and earned All-American status. Beegle finished second in the 5K at NCAAs as well. Beegle was a six-time PSAC individual champion and a 16-time place-winner at conference championships. Beegle was rewarded for his academic excellence as well, earning a prestigious NCAA Post Graduate Scholarship.
Meredith Cox Crawford
Cox Crawford was a standout basketball player who recorded a then record 2,097 points, 826 rebounds, 615 assists, 41 steals and knocked down 215 3-pointers at Delone Catholic. Cox Crawford led the Squires to three-straight state titles from 2003-05 and was named to the All-State first team as a sophomore and earned All-State third team honors in her freshman season. Cox Crawford was a three-time Street and Smith’s Honorable Mention and played college basketball at Georgetown before injuries cut her career short. She scored 384 points, 149 rebounds and 92 assists in three seasons for the Hoyas.
Cox Crawford earned two Big East Academic All-Star nods in her career.
James ‘Turk’ Hawbaker
Hawbaker was an accomplished football player for the Hanover Packers in 1970 and earned Defensive Player of the Year recognition four times for the Carroll County Chargers. Hawbaker was a three-time Interstate League All-League selection. At Delone Catholic, Hawbaker was invited to participate in the Big 33 game and served as the coach of the freshman football team from 1975-78, before becoming a varsity assistant from 1979-1997. Hawbaker was the defensive coordinator in 1980 and helped led the Squires to three district titles and four district runner-up finishes.
Hillen ‘Hilly’ Rife (deceased)
Rife, a graduate of New Oxford High School, is best known for building Lincoln Speedway. Rife was the owner and a promoter of the venue. Rife became the first NASCAR Sectional Promoter in the Northeast, promoting racing at Lincoln Speedway, as well as in Susquehanna and Bedford, Pennsylvania. Rife helped create the Living Legends of Auto Racing and the Motor Racing Heritage. Rife died in September of 2010.
Kermit Singley (deceased)
Singley was best known for playing local recreational baseball.
In 1944, Singley began his playing career in the Penn-Mar League with Cashtown, while also playing in the South Penn League with Mummasburg in 1949. Singley played in both leagues and served as the Mummasburg manager for a decade, beginning in 1961.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.