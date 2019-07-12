Littlestown’s Dave Klunk hung up his spikes as a full-time player following the 1983 season, but his association with the Dodger franchise was far from over.
Klunk took over the manager’s chair from Marvin “Babe” Breighner, who retired after piloting the Dodgers to a sixth straight South Penn League title, which, amazingly, was only halfway through their unfathomable run of 12 straight championships from 1978-89.
A South Penn League mainstay for 50 years and counting, Klunk skippered the team to six more titles, then added another in 1993.
Klunk was honored prior to the Dodgers’ home contest with Biglerville on Friday evening at Memorial Field in Littlestown. The team presented him with a plaque and a baseball that had been signed by the team to commemorate the feat.
“We had a core group of guys that stayed together for a long, long time,” Klunk said. “It wasn’t a huge group, about 13 or 14 of us, but we showed up for every game.”
Klunk is now 68 years old and while he doesn’t make it to every game anymore, he has no desire to give it up completely.
“I’ve got family things that I like to do now, so I’m not gonna be here for every game, but I want to stay involved for as long as I can,” he said. “As long as it’s fun, as long as I’m healthy and as long as it fits into my schedule, I plan on being here.”
A huge beneficiary of Klunk’s experience is the duo of Joe Murren and Justin Keith, who now run the team. Keith is in his tenth campaign as a Dodger and he couldn’t be happier to have Klunk aboard.
“Dave contributes in any way that we ask him,” Keith said. “He helps to get the field ready, goes to league meetings, helps to pay for things. Whatever we need.
“We really appreciate everything that he does and I hope that he’s here for many more years.”
With Murren and Keith being active players and almost always on the field, Klunk acts as the bench coach, in addition to coaching third base when the Dodgers are batting.
“It’s their job to manage the team, but I try to make suggestions if I see something that I think can help us to win a game,” Klunk said. “But they make the calls.”
Keith added, “Joe and I will talk strategy with Dave during the game, for sure. He keeps track of who we have available to pitch and makes sure that someone gets ready to come in the game if we need to change pitchers.”
The Dodgers have been to the league championship series five times, the most recent in 2010, since their last title 26 years ago. While Klunk would like to win title No. 14 before he gives it up completely, he said that has no bearing on how long he’ll keep at it.
“I still have a lot of fun coming out here with the guys and being a part of something,” he said. “It’s an outlet for me to stay active and I really enjoy it. This is a great group of guys to be around and they make it fun.”
Klunk cited 1969 as possibly the most fun he’s ever had in any summer. He was playing for Hanover Post 14 in American Legion baseball and it was also his first season in the SPL.
“I was playing Monday, Wednesday and Friday with the legion team and then Tuesday, Thursday and either Saturday or Sunday with the Dodgers,” said Klunk. “When you’re young and you get to play baseball six days a week, it doesn’t get a lot better than that.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.