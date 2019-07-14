New Oxford 8, Biglerville 0
Larry Baumgardner tore it up at the top of the New Oxford lineup, scoring three times on three hits, including a double in a shutout victory over Biglerville on Sunday.
Alex Emlet, Jordan Arnold and Conrad Miller combined for a three-hitter to knock off the Black Sox. Emlet earned the win.
Conrad Miller drove in three runs and Jeff Deveney knocked in a couple. They both hit doubles, along with Baumgardner.
New Oxford 105 001 1 – 8 12 1 Biglerville 000 000 0 – 0 3 6 Alex Emlet, Jordan Arnold (5), Conrad Miller (6) and no catcher reported. Tanner Byers, Shawn Redding (5) and no catcher reported. WP: Emlet. LP: Byers. K-BB: Emlet 3-0, Arnold 2-0, Miller 0-0, Byers 3-0, Redding 1-1. 2B: NO- Larry Baumgardner, Jeff Deveney, Miller.
Cashtown 10, Gettysburg 0
The Pirates dished out back-to-back shutouts while sending Gettysburg home empty handed on Sunday. Alex DeHaas limited the Grays to four hits over six innings and Josh Topper pinned them down to two in five during mercy-rule contests.
DeHaas struck out eight while earning his victory. Topper earned a strikeout on all but three outs, earning a dozen in his start.
Tyler Reinert drove in four runs in Topper’s win, smacking a double in the process. It was one of only four Cashtown hits in the game. In the second, the Pirates racked up 10 hits, including doubles by Chase King, Michael Tempel and Dylan Ed. King, DJ Cool and Michael Negro had two hits apiece. All three drove in two runs, as did Ed.
Sam Shea doubled off of DeHaas and Dereck Ivey had one hit in each contest for Gettysburg.
Gettysburg 000 00 – 0 2 5 Cashtown 302 23- 10 4 1 Dereck Ivey, Joye (4) and Austin Ivey. Josh Topper and Dylan Ed. WP: Topper. LP: Ivey. K-BB: Ivey 3-3, Joye 1-7, Topper 12-1. 2B: C- Tyler Reinert. Gettysburg 000 000 – 0 4 4 Cashtown 000 037 – 10 10 0 Sam Shea and Austin Ivey. Alex DeHaas and Dylan Ed. WP: DeHaas. LP: Shea. K-BB: Shea 4-4, DeHaas 8-1. 2B: C- Chase King, Michael Tempel, Ed; G- Shea.
Littlestown 7, Biglerville 6
Trent Copenhaver singled into center to score Sam Zeigler for a come-from-behind victory over Biglerville on Friday night.
Littlestown trailed 4-0 after two innings but rallied back for six runs over the final four frames. Jacob Crawmer came off the bench to drive home two runs. Sam Wertz mashed a home run, walked twice and scored twice, and Jackson Eaves went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Littlestown.
Noah Ayers drove home a pair for Biglerville.
